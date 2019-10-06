Teaching your child about gardening can help sow the seeds for their development.

Former professional landscaper, Caro Tapson says gardening can help children learn more about sustainable living and also awaken their environmental consciousness.

Tapson has a background in edible gardening and is the brains behind Seedling Stokvel, an online seedling buying service for Joburg gardeners.

The green mom says gardening can also teach your child important life skills such as preparation and patience.

There is planning involved. Gardening is not just about planting plants. There's preparation involved. Caro Tapson, founder of Seedling Stokvel

If you plant into soil that hasn't been well prepared then you're setting yourself up for failure. Caro Tapson, founder of Seedling Stokvel

Joburg is the perfect place to garden. Our climate is like paradise. Caro Tapson, founder of Seedling Stokvel

She's encouraged parents to allow children to play, get dirty and explore through the process of gardening.

Visit Seedling Stokvel for more advice.

Listen to some of her tips for parents who want to start gardening with their kids:

This article first appeared on 702 : Why you should teach your kids the gardening basics