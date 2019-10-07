Unless DA changes direction it will become increasingly irrelevent, says analyst

The Sunday Times is reporting that former DA leader Tony Leon and a delegation of senior party figures met with Mmusi Maimane to ask him to resign as party leader.

Poor election results and allegations about his lifestyle have raised questions about Maimane within the party.

Meanwhile, former party leader Helen Zille announced on Friday that she will be running for the federal council chair.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Auwal Social Research Institute (Asri) research director Angelo Fick about the latest development in the party.

If you look at the candidates for the chairperson of the federal council, they are all figures that come out of late-twentieth-century politics in white South Africa. Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

Helen Zille has herself declared that one of her greatest mistakes that she believes, was moving the party away from its core liberal ideas and embracing the politics of race. Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

But Fick believes the party has avoided race issues and will not grow if it continues to ignore the politics of race.

It has to resolve its internal issues in order to grow its numbers in the next elections, he says.

Fick says there are those that argue no strong, young black voices are tolerated within the party.

There are internal matters that need to be resolved. You cannot have people go after every prominent black leader who steps up in the party. Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

What I think the DA has to guard against is in its attempt to address itself against ANC corruption of certain kind of ideas, it does not become anything but a minoritarian party based on the ideas of a small number of people in the party who happen to control the leaders of the party. Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

Starting a breakaway party from the DA will be harmful, he warns.

To construct a different party inside the DA I think is going to be harmful not only to the DA but to those people. Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

People must be wary of this idea of personality as politics and assuming because they were popular as leaders in one party they can start a party and drag a lot of people with them. Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

Unless the party changes direction, it will become less and less relevant, he concludes.

