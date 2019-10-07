Unless DA changes direction it will become increasingly irrelevent, says analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
New opportunities ahead with direct Cape Town-Newark flights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
The mystery of the missing Republicans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
Do private estates have the right to deny entry to people? (Part 2)
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marina Constas - Director at Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance - the allure of investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified financial planner
Today at 11:32
UCT student startups go to market
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Fester - Online Marketing Specialist at 1-grid
Robert Tsiliyannis - Student, founder of Pigeon Carriers
Today at 11:45
Taste test Monday - the best pies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Helen Zille on standing for top DA job
The Emerging Economies
Colleges of medicine of SA (CMSA) concerned about students failing surgical exams
The world View - Hong Kong Violence
The Africa Report
What’s Viral - Why her Cat came back inside the house dripping wet
The World View - Hong Kong Violence
Springboks against Canada: Defence is key, but are we ready?
CEO Remuneration
Tony Leon asks Mmusi Maimane to resign as DA Party Leader
The Political Desk
Moolah Mondays
Zandvlei Sewage Spill
Motivation Monday: Edzisani Livhuwani Mulaudzi, Founder of Gizmmo Poultry
From the Continent: Africa’s Entrepreneurial Spirit
Should countries be able to walk away from the HAKA?
Is the DA’s internal politics harming their effectiveness as the Country's official
Regi chats about his new Summer anthem
* Adults Only THE FUTURE IS HERE - Robotic Humanoid Sex Dolls
Susanna Kennedy
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Unless DA changes direction it will become increasingly irrelevent, says analyst

7 October 2019 8:42 AM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
DA
Helen Zille
Former Democratic Alliance DA leader Tony Leon
Political researcher Angelo Fick dissects the latest leadership crisis in the Democratic Alliance.

The Sunday Times is reporting that former DA leader Tony Leon and a delegation of senior party figures met with Mmusi Maimane to ask him to resign as party leader.

Poor election results and allegations about his lifestyle have raised questions about Maimane within the party.

Meanwhile, former party leader Helen Zille announced on Friday that she will be running for the federal council chair.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Auwal Social Research Institute (Asri) research director Angelo Fick about the latest development in the party.

RELATED: Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party

If you look at the candidates for the chairperson of the federal council, they are all figures that come out of late-twentieth-century politics in white South Africa.

Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

RELATED: 'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it'

Helen Zille has herself declared that one of her greatest mistakes that she believes, was moving the party away from its core liberal ideas and embracing the politics of race.

Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

But Fick believes the party has avoided race issues and will not grow if it continues to ignore the politics of race.

It has to resolve its internal issues in order to grow its numbers in the next elections, he says.

Fick says there are those that argue no strong, young black voices are tolerated within the party.

There are internal matters that need to be resolved. You cannot have people go after every prominent black leader who steps up in the party.

Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

What I think the DA has to guard against is in its attempt to address itself against ANC corruption of certain kind of ideas, it does not become anything but a minoritarian party based on the ideas of a small number of people in the party who happen to control the leaders of the party.

Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

RELATED: Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting

Starting a breakaway party from the DA will be harmful, he warns.

To construct a different party inside the DA I think is going to be harmful not only to the DA but to those people.

Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

People must be wary of this idea of personality as politics and assuming because they were popular as leaders in one party they can start a party and drag a lot of people with them.

Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute

Unless the party changes direction, it will become less and less relevant, he concludes.

Listen to the interview below:


