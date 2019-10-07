City warning: Stay out of Zandvlei after faulty pump stations cause sewage spill
The Zandvlei Nature Reserve has experienced two raw sewage spills in the past two weeks. On Friday 4 October the City temporarily closed the water area to the public, suspending all recreational water activities.
This was done as a precautionary measure following water quality tests, which showed high levels of faecal coliforms (E. coli) which poses an elevated risk to human health.
Julia Wood, the Biodiversity Manager at the City of Cape Town talks to Refilwe Moloto about the steps taken.
Zandvlei is the only functioning estuary in False Bay, she explains.
Not only is it a very important recreational water body, but it is also important for the ecology as well.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
She acknowledges the sewage problem that occurred.
Unfortunately, there has been a problem with two of the pump stations...and some sewage did get in and it caused high e.coli levels and so we are just closing it to make sure that everybody is safe.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
There are no further infrastructural problems in the vlei, she assures the public.
We will test the levels again this week and if we can open it for next weekend we will do so.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
She says residents and users in the Marina da Gama area should not go into the water or allow their dogs swim either.
If they do go in the water they will get very sick.Julia Wood, Biodiversity Manager - City of Cape Town
If contact is made with the water, she advises a thorough shower be taken.
It is limited to the Zandvlei water body and the mouth of the vlei into the sea. But once it reaches the sea it is safe, she adds.
The Environmental Health Department has places signage around the vlei.
Listen to Wood's explanation below:
