The Markets Commentary- Old Mutual Investment Group.
Outa going to court to have former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director.
Duduzaane Zuma at the Zondo Commission.
Jojo Moyes chats to John about her latest book "The Giver Of Stars"
Because I Couldn't Kill You'
Simply is offering financial literacy workshop for domestic workers
The Flash Word - Michelle Lloyd VS Abdul Parker
The legalities around WhatsApp Stokvel
The Longest March
The great exit of the State Capture linchpins
State Capture : Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane testifies at the Zondo commission
Can assertiveness prevent bullying
It's a wrap on the IAAF World Athletics Championships
07 oct 2019
Withdrawal of sponsors and poor ticket sales causes cancellation of Africa Umoja
Unfair exclusion of SA canoe and kayak athletes from 2020 Olympic Games
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
India beat South Africa in first test match by 203 runs
SAA set to lay criminal complaints over questionable tenders
Should Eben Etzebeth return home?
'CEO pay is not linked to performance, share option quantaums are out of whack'

7 October 2019 9:09 AM
by
Tags:
Gender pay gap
CEO salaries
CEO
Pay gap
Wealthwoke.com founder Elian Wiener says lower-level employees should be in remuneration committees to influence pay gaps.

The pay gap between CEOs and employees is more noticeable in South Africa because of the income inequality that exists in the country, this is according to Wealthwoke.com founder Elian Wiener.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Wiener says in the 1970s, CEOs around the world used to get 10 times more pay than the average worker.

He says due to the share incentive schemes the pay gaps have grown much bigger.

A couple of studies have been done and they say the link between CEO pay is not necessarily based on performance. More often it is based on the relationship the CEO has with the board or the remuneration committee.

Elian Wiener, Founder - Wealthwoke.com

CEO share option quantums granted are completely out of whack.

Elian Wiener, Founder - Wealthwoke.com

Wiener suggests that employees need to more vocal about the pay gaps in their companies.

We need to hold the remuneration committee and boards much more accountable. We need to be more vocal.

Elian Wiener, Founder - Wealthwoke.com

We must put some employees on the remuneration committees of these companies.

Elian Wiener, Founder - Wealthwoke.com

Listen to the full interview below...

7 October 2019 9:09 AM
by
Tags:
Gender pay gap
CEO salaries
CEO
Pay gap

