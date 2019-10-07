If you started an investment in South African shares or unit trusts within the last five years, you are probably not making any money.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance advisor (Galileo Capital) Warren Ingram if small investors should sell and invest in a money market account instead.

Well, said Ingram, South African shares are “dirt cheap” right now.

When cash has beaten shares over five years (which is the case in South Africa) it’s a loud and clear signal to buy, according to Ingram.

You should be buying shares and selling cash (i.e. withdrawing money from the bank to buy shares instead of selling shares and putting it in the bank).

The most dangerous investment in the world:

* The one that is working now.

And, most often, the best investment is:

* The one that is not working now.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

This article first appeared on 702 : SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank?

How to retire before you’re old Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her. Read More arrow_forward

Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show. Read More arrow_forward

8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions. Read More arrow_forward

'Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem' Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

