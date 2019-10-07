Streaming issues? Report here
SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank?

7 October 2019 10:03 AM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
money market
investments
cash
financial advice
unit trusts
retirement planning
bank account
Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight.

If you started an investment in South African shares or unit trusts within the last five years, you are probably not making any money.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance advisor (Galileo Capital) Warren Ingram if small investors should sell and invest in a money market account instead.

Well, said Ingram, South African shares are “dirt cheap” right now.

When cash has beaten shares over five years (which is the case in South Africa) it’s a loud and clear signal to buy, according to Ingram.

You should be buying shares and selling cash (i.e. withdrawing money from the bank to buy shares instead of selling shares and putting it in the bank).

The most dangerous investment in the world:

* The one that is working now.

And, most often, the best investment is:

* The one that is not working now.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank?


7 October 2019 10:03 AM
by
