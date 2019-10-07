'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'
The Colleges of Medicine of South Africa (CMSA) Dr Flavia Sekubuge says they will not reduce their standards in the single exit exam for would-be surgeons.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Sekubuge says dropping the standards and let out subpar specialists would endanger the public.
CMSA launched an investigation to out why would-be surgeons across five universities failed a standard final examination.
All of the candidates from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), University of Cape Town (UCT), University of Pretoria, Walter Sisulu University and University of the Free State failed the exam.
Only candidates from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and Stellenbosch University passed.
What is interesting in this exam is that most of the candidates who passed are candidates of colour and they come from the historically disadvantaged universities.Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa
Are we seeing a bridging of the disparities? As you would know that not all training platforms or universities are equal.Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa
RELATED: Administrator concerned about low pass rate of would-be surgeons
Sekubuge says they are currently in Limpopo conducting listening sessions.
We are conducting listening tours as the Colleges of Medicine and what is clear is that the registrar is saying what we do each and every single day is not preparing us for exams.Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa
RELATED: Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams
Somehow we need to make sure that the service delivery does not overwhelm and give a chance to our registrar to study and to have time to prepare for the exam.Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
It's Desmond Tutu's 88th birthday! Here's why he's one of SA's most loved icons
Retired SA archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu celebrates 88 years of life. We reflect on his inspiring words.Read More
Safe house for abused women and children calls on men to join fight against GBV
The fight against gender-based violence cannot involve women and civil society alone, says Stellenbosch Safe House CEO Alice Wilton.Read More
#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence
Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour.Read More
Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study
HSRC researcher Jaqueline Harvey unpacks findings of report which shows 65% support teaching in English during foundation phase.Read More
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn'
Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction.Read More
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat
Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are.Read More
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams
Academics from institutions where all students failed, including Wits and UCT, want answers.Read More
'The R3.2bn SABC bailout is more focused on the broadcaster's debts'
Communications director general Nomvuyiso Batyi says the funding does not necessarily mean retrenchments have been ruled out.Read More
Anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron to be honoured
Director Basil Appollis says 'The Iman and Us' show will be at the Artscape Theatre on 11 and 12 October.Read More