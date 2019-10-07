'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Do private estates have the right to deny entry to people? (Part 2)
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marina Constas - Director at Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance - the allure of investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified financial planner
Today at 11:32
UCT student startups go to market
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Fester - Online Marketing Specialist at 1-grid
Robert Tsiliyannis - Student, founder of Pigeon Carriers
Today at 11:45
Taste test Monday - the best pies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 08:22
Children's fees: Unit Trust vs Endowments
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Tomorrow at 10:33
Online high school to launch in 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Tomorrow at 11:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
New opportunities ahead with direct Cape Town-Newark flights
#702OpenLine
Barbs Wire
Open Line: Mmusi Maimane
SHORT COMMENT ON THE BOKKE AND THE BOMB SQUAD
Former DA Leader Helen Zille on her decision to stand for DA top job
The Emerging Economies
Colleges of medicine of SA (CMSA) concerned about students failing surgical exams
The world View - Hong Kong Violence
The Africa Report
What’s Viral - Why her Cat came back inside the house dripping wet
The World View - Hong Kong Violence
Springboks against Canada: Defence is key, but are we ready?
CEO Remuneration
Tony Leon asks Mmusi Maimane to resign as DA Party Leader
The Political Desk
Moolah Mondays
Zandvlei Sewage Spill
Motivation Monday: Edzisani Livhuwani Mulaudzi, Founder of Gizmmo Poultry
From the Continent: Africa’s Entrepreneurial Spirit
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan? The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court. 3 October 2019 4:30 PM
View all Sport
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit. 5 October 2019 5:01 PM
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it' Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip. 5 October 2019 10:48 AM
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are. 4 October 2019 5:02 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Local
Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best. 5 October 2019 3:57 PM
Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. 5 October 2019 9:28 AM
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Considering emigration? How to sell your small business Small business owners are constantly approaching Pavlo Phitidis for advice on selling so they can emigrate. 7 October 2019 10:06 AM
SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank? Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight. 7 October 2019 10:03 AM
'CEO pay is not linked to performance, share option quantaums are out of whack' Wealthwoke.com founder Elian Wiener says lower-level employees should be in remuneration committees to influence pay gaps. 7 October 2019 9:09 AM
View all Business
'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'

7 October 2019 10:13 AM
by
Tags:
Doctors
CMSA
surgeons
Dr Flavia Sekubuge says they are conducting investigations to find out why 31 would-be surgeons failed the exam.

The Colleges of Medicine of South Africa (CMSA) Dr Flavia Sekubuge says they will not reduce their standards in the single exit exam for would-be surgeons.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Sekubuge says dropping the standards and let out subpar specialists would endanger the public.

CMSA launched an investigation to out why would-be surgeons across five universities failed a standard final examination.

All of the candidates from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), University of Cape Town (UCT), University of Pretoria, Walter Sisulu University and University of the Free State failed the exam.

Only candidates from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and Stellenbosch University passed.

What is interesting in this exam is that most of the candidates who passed are candidates of colour and they come from the historically disadvantaged universities.

Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa

Are we seeing a bridging of the disparities? As you would know that not all training platforms or universities are equal.

Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa

RELATED: Administrator concerned about low pass rate of would-be surgeons

Sekubuge says they are currently in Limpopo conducting listening sessions.

We are conducting listening tours as the Colleges of Medicine and what is clear is that the registrar is saying what we do each and every single day is not preparing us for exams.

Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa

RELATED: Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams

Somehow we need to make sure that the service delivery does not overwhelm and give a chance to our registrar to study and to have time to prepare for the exam.

Dr Flavia Sekubuge, President - Colleges of Medicine of South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...


More from Local

181008desmond-tutugif

It's Desmond Tutu's 88th birthday! Here's why he's one of SA's most loved icons

7 October 2019 10:19 AM

Retired SA archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu celebrates 88 years of life. We reflect on his inspiring words.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fist-blow-power-violence-abuse-pixabay-imagejpeg

Safe house for abused women and children calls on men to join fight against GBV

6 October 2019 8:33 AM

The fight against gender-based violence cannot involve women and civil society alone, says Stellenbosch Safe House CEO Alice Wilton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190915enoughjpg

#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence

5 October 2019 2:40 PM

Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCHOOL.jpg

Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study

5 October 2019 12:50 PM

HSRC researcher Jaqueline Harvey unpacks findings of report which shows 65% support teaching in English during foundation phase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

renewable-energyjpg

'ANC energy statement is a new dawn'

4 October 2019 6:08 PM

Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

succulent-plants-2408910-960-720jpg

SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat

4 October 2019 5:02 PM

Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rugbyjpg

Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy

4 October 2019 1:50 PM

South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgery-scalpeljpg

Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams

4 October 2019 1:11 PM

Academics from institutions where all students failed, including Wits and UCT, want answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-office-parkjpg

'The R3.2bn SABC bailout is more focused on the broadcaster's debts'

4 October 2019 12:48 PM

Communications director general Nomvuyiso Batyi says the funding does not necessarily mean retrenchments have been ruled out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150927Imam-Abdullah-Haron.jpg

Anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron to be honoured

4 October 2019 12:40 PM

Director Basil Appollis says 'The Iman and Us' show will be at the Artscape Theatre on 11 and 12 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's Desmond Tutu's 88th birthday! Here's why he's one of SA's most loved icons

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies
UK Report
What's On
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
How the City of Cape Town supports community safety
A look at the Springboks vs Italy World Cup game
Numsa workers at UJ protest over wages and benefits
DA's Moody defends Maimane
President Ramaphosa visits Home Affairs Head Office
Surgery students from 5 SA institutions cry foul over failed exam

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Duduzane Zuma appears at Zondo Inquiry

7 October 2019 10:10 AM

Money Monday for SABC as R2.1 billion cash injection due

7 October 2019 9:56 AM

Will Duduzane answer more questions than his father at state capture inquiry?

7 October 2019 9:01 AM

