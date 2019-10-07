Zuma's tweet backs Brazil's Lula's bid to clear his name of corruption charges
It seems Jacob Zuma is au fait with Latin proverbs, tweeting 'Magna est veritas et praevalebit' on the weekend.
Zuma tweeted the proverb which translates 'the mighty truth will prevail’ in support former the former Brazilian leader Lula da Silva's bid to clear his name of corruption charges.
Lula was charged with corruption in 2018 and has been serving his prison sentence. He is eligible to now serve out the remainder of his sentence under house arrest but has chosen to remain incarcerated and clear his name.
Twitter responded to the irony of South Africa's former president's own litany of corruption charges he still faces.
Magna est veritas et praevalebit #LulaLivre pic.twitter.com/8ItxQtQLFO— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) October 6, 2019
