Body corporates need to come clean about storage of visitor info, says lawyer

Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch: Ryan Stramrood to undertake another Waterfront Canal Challenge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ryan Stramrood - Extreme Swimmer at ...
Today at 13:33
The Food & Drink Feature: SA's first Mindful Drinking Festival to be hosted
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Advice - Legal Talk: understanding the lease agreement
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 14:40
INCYMI: Volunteer Wildfire Services' Golf Day @ Steenberg Golf Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jon Meinking - member at Volunteer Wildfire Services
Tomorrow at 06:25
Zandvlei follow up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jo Barnes - Senior Lecturer Emeritus at the Department of Community Health at University Of Stellenbosch
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday: Libra
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Becker - Economic Strategist at Investec
Tomorrow at 07:22
South African cities are running out of burial ground
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pepe Dass
Tomorrow at 08:22
Children's fees: Unit Trust vs Endowments
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Tomorrow at 10:08
A look at developments in South America
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Tomorrow at 10:33
Online high school to launch in 2020
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Tomorrow at 11:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Battle for DA Federal Chair heats up
Duduzane Zuma testifies at the State Capture Inquiry
Family Matters- The down side of Empathy
UCT student startups go to market
Personal Finance - The allure of investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
#TasteALot: The 947 Breakfast Club is embarking on a journey of tasting different food. Today was Alex's turn!
According to the kids of Johannesburg, this is what a fender bender is!
#WhatsYourStatus: 07 October 2019!
38% of men dye their hair without their partners knowing!
#AskTheClub: Should the Springboks not win, these are the teams that might take it!
Technology and society
The real human toll of Robert Mugabe’s legacy of power
Do private estates have the right to deny entry to people?
The mystery of the missing Republicans
New opportunities ahead with direct Cape Town-Newark flights
#702OpenLine
Barbs Wire - #ZumaGoogleTranslate #LulaLivre
Open Line: Mmusi Maimane
SHORT COMMENT ON THE BOKKE AND THE BOMB SQUAD
Former DA Leader Helen Zille on her decision to stand for DA top job
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan? The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court. 3 October 2019 4:30 PM
View all Sport
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit. 5 October 2019 5:01 PM
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it' Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip. 5 October 2019 10:48 AM
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are. 4 October 2019 5:02 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Local
Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best. 5 October 2019 3:57 PM
Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. 5 October 2019 9:28 AM
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it. 7 October 2019 12:00 PM
Considering emigration? How to sell your small business Small business owners are constantly approaching Pavlo Phitidis for advice on selling so they can emigrate. 7 October 2019 10:06 AM
SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank? Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight. 7 October 2019 10:03 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Body corporates need to come clean about storage of visitor info, says lawyer

7 October 2019 12:21 PM
by
Tags:
Personal information
Marina Constas
POPI Act
body corporates
private estates
laws
By law, private estate bodies will soon have to disclose how they process and store the personal info of visitors who sign in.

Homeowners associations and body corporates need to be more upfront about how visitor information is stored at security checkpoints.

Specialist sectional title attorney Marina Constas says the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will introduce certain requirements that public and private bodies must comply with when processing personal information.

The POPI Act is not discouraging obtaining the information. The act is more concerned with how the information is processed, managed and regulated.

Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys

Devices such as licence disk scanners and licence plate recognition cameras have been introduced to capture visitor information at many private estates.

Constas says body corporates are increasingly treading a fine line when collecting people's personal details.

She advises that they will have to be more transparent about what a visitor's personal information is used for, how long it is stored, how it is kept safe and when it is deleted.

RELATED: Be careful when sharing your private info at private estate security checkpoints

Your right of admission can be reserved because a sectional title complex or an estate is a private body.

Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys

She says private bodies must find a balance between the rights of visitors and the rights of estate board members.

Estates need to be very considerate of the balance of interests.

Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys

Estates need to look at their rules and, in the future, they need to put something together to show people that they are proactively dealing or processing the information.

Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


7 October 2019 12:21 PM
by
Tags:
Personal information
Marina Constas
POPI Act
body corporates
private estates
laws

More from Local

181008desmond-tutugif

It's Desmond Tutu's 88th birthday! Here's why he's one of SA's most loved icons

7 October 2019 10:19 AM

Retired SA archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu celebrates 88 years of life. We reflect on his inspiring words.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

junior-doctors-hospital-surgeryjpg

'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'

7 October 2019 10:13 AM

Dr Flavia Sekubuge says they are conducting investigations to find out why 31 would-be surgeons failed the exam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zandvlei-waterjpg

City warning: Stay out of Zandvlei after faulty pump stations cause sewage spill

7 October 2019 8:03 AM

City of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Woods says E.coli levels to be tested this week and vlei can hopefully be opened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fist-blow-power-violence-abuse-pixabay-imagejpeg

Safe house for abused women and children calls on men to join fight against GBV

6 October 2019 8:33 AM

The fight against gender-based violence cannot involve women and civil society alone, says Stellenbosch Safe House CEO Alice Wilton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190915enoughjpg

#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence

5 October 2019 2:40 PM

Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCHOOL.jpg

Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study

5 October 2019 12:50 PM

HSRC researcher Jaqueline Harvey unpacks findings of report which shows 65% support teaching in English during foundation phase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

renewable-energyjpg

'ANC energy statement is a new dawn'

4 October 2019 6:08 PM

Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

succulent-plants-2408910-960-720jpg

SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat

4 October 2019 5:02 PM

Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rugbyjpg

Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy

4 October 2019 1:50 PM

South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgery-scalpeljpg

Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams

4 October 2019 1:11 PM

Academics from institutions where all students failed, including Wits and UCT, want answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies
UK Report
What's On
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
How the City of Cape Town supports community safety
Duduzane Zuma testifies at the State Capture Inquiry
A look at the Springboks vs Italy World Cup game
Numsa workers at UJ protest over wages and benefits
DA's Moody defends Maimane
President Ramaphosa visits Home Affairs Head Office

EWN Highlights

I now have a better grasp of the extent of corruption, says Mantashe

7 October 2019 11:56 AM

Duduzane Zuma: I set up the meeting between the Guptas & Jonas

7 October 2019 11:43 AM

Helen Zille: If the DA dies, South Africa’s democracy dies

7 October 2019 10:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA