Body corporates need to come clean about storage of visitor info, says lawyer
Homeowners associations and body corporates need to be more upfront about how visitor information is stored at security checkpoints.
Specialist sectional title attorney Marina Constas says the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will introduce certain requirements that public and private bodies must comply with when processing personal information.
The POPI Act is not discouraging obtaining the information. The act is more concerned with how the information is processed, managed and regulated.Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys
Devices such as licence disk scanners and licence plate recognition cameras have been introduced to capture visitor information at many private estates.
Constas says body corporates are increasingly treading a fine line when collecting people's personal details.
She advises that they will have to be more transparent about what a visitor's personal information is used for, how long it is stored, how it is kept safe and when it is deleted.
RELATED: Be careful when sharing your private info at private estate security checkpoints
Your right of admission can be reserved because a sectional title complex or an estate is a private body.Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys
She says private bodies must find a balance between the rights of visitors and the rights of estate board members.
Estates need to be very considerate of the balance of interests.Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys
Estates need to look at their rules and, in the future, they need to put something together to show people that they are proactively dealing or processing the information.Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
It's Desmond Tutu's 88th birthday! Here's why he's one of SA's most loved icons
Retired SA archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu celebrates 88 years of life. We reflect on his inspiring words.Read More
'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'
Dr Flavia Sekubuge says they are conducting investigations to find out why 31 would-be surgeons failed the exam.Read More
City warning: Stay out of Zandvlei after faulty pump stations cause sewage spill
City of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Woods says E.coli levels to be tested this week and vlei can hopefully be opened.Read More
Safe house for abused women and children calls on men to join fight against GBV
The fight against gender-based violence cannot involve women and civil society alone, says Stellenbosch Safe House CEO Alice Wilton.Read More
#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence
Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour.Read More
Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study
HSRC researcher Jaqueline Harvey unpacks findings of report which shows 65% support teaching in English during foundation phase.Read More
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn'
Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction.Read More
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat
Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are.Read More
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
Probe launched after med students from five universities fail surgeons exams
Academics from institutions where all students failed, including Wits and UCT, want answers.Read More