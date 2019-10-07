Body corporates need to come clean about storage of visitor info, says lawyer

Homeowners associations and body corporates need to be more upfront about how visitor information is stored at security checkpoints.

Specialist sectional title attorney Marina Constas says the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will introduce certain requirements that public and private bodies must comply with when processing personal information.

The POPI Act is not discouraging obtaining the information. The act is more concerned with how the information is processed, managed and regulated. Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys

Devices such as licence disk scanners and licence plate recognition cameras have been introduced to capture visitor information at many private estates.

Constas says body corporates are increasingly treading a fine line when collecting people's personal details.

She advises that they will have to be more transparent about what a visitor's personal information is used for, how long it is stored, how it is kept safe and when it is deleted.

Your right of admission can be reserved because a sectional title complex or an estate is a private body. Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys

She says private bodies must find a balance between the rights of visitors and the rights of estate board members.

Estates need to be very considerate of the balance of interests. Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys

Estates need to look at their rules and, in the future, they need to put something together to show people that they are proactively dealing or processing the information. Marina Constas, Director - BBM Attorneys

