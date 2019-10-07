DA needs to go back to its old roots, says Deputy Federal Chair Mike Waters
The DA's Deputy Federal Chair Mike Waters says the party needs to go back to what it once was before, if it wants to reconnect with voters.
Waters is in the race for the position of the DA Federal Council chairperson, alongside former DA leader Helen Zille and others who are contesting.
RELATED: Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party
Waters says the internal election of the Federal Council chair is an opportunity to turn things around for the party.
He believes that the organisation needs to let go of policies such as BEE and return to its roots of classical liberalism and non-racialism.
I believe we [the DA] need to reconnect with our voters... we continue to bleed voters.Mike Waters, DA MP and deputy federal chair
I believe we have to go back to our roots of classical liberalism and non-racialism.Mike Waters, DA MP and deputy federal chair
We need to drop issues like race-based BEE and become the party of opportunity and aspiration. I believe that will resonate with the majority of voters in the country.Mike Waters, DA MP and deputy federal chair
As I've said before, I do not support BEE, it's a race-based policy and it doesn't work.Mike Waters, DA MP and deputy federal chair
Waters has denied claims that he's behind the media leaks attempting to discredit DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Maimane has been facing damning allegations that his lifestyle has been funded by corrupt business figures.
RELATED: Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting
Waters is considered one of Maimane's most vocal critics. He claims that the DA members who do not take Maimane to task are more likely behind the leaks.
Competing with Waters and Zille for the top post are Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters.
Listen to Mike Waters in conversation with Clement Manyathela:
Image: Michael Waters Facebook.
This article first appeared on 702 : DA needs to go back to its old roots, says Deputy Federal Chair Mike Waters
