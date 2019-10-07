Streaming issues? Report here
Duduzane Zuma says it was normal for him to meet at the Gupta compound

7 October 2019 12:44 PM
by
Tags:
Gupta
State Capture
Mcebisi Jonas
Corruption
Duduzane Zuma
Fana Hlongwane
saxonwold
EWN
State capture commission of inquiry
Theto Mahlakoana
Zuma on Monday admitted to setting up the meeting between the Guptas and Mcebisi Jonas, says EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Duduzane Zuma on Monday admitted to setting up the meeting between the Guptas and Mcebisi Jonas, the former deputy Minister of Finance.

He defended the meeting at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, saying it was held there due to proximity and times issues, despite himself having a house a mere 600 metres away.

Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on 10 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

I have conducted many meetings at the Gupta place… my residence was purely a private residence for my stay…

Duduzane Zuma

Zuma is at the state capture commission of inquiry.

In March, Jonas testified that Zuma drove him to the Guptas’ house where they offered him the position of Finance Minister and R600 million to do their bidding.

Clement Manyathela interviewed EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

He [Zuma] told them [state capture commission] it was the norm that he conducted meetings at the Gupta household…

Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - EWN

He considers Fana Hlongwane an uncle…

Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below


This article first appeared on 702 : Duduzane Zuma says it was normal for him to meet at the Gupta compound


Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

