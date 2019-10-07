Case against terror-accused Thulsie twins postponed
The trial against terror-accused twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie due to commence on Monday in the Johannesburg High Court has been postponed to 13 November.
The brothers were arrested in July 2016 after being accused of planning attacks on Jewish and American interests in South Africa.
RELATED: Terror-accused Thulsie twins' case postponed to April
This case has been dragging for more than three years.
Clement Manyathela chats to EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi who is following the case.
The main reason given for the postponement was that the defence has presented 300 questions for the state to answer.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : Case against terror-accused Thulsie twins postponed
More from Politics
DA needs to go back to its old roots, says Deputy Federal Chair Mike Waters
Mike Waters is gunning for the position of DA Federal Council chairperson, alongside Helen Zille, Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters.Read More
Zuma's tweet backs Brazil's Lula's bid to clear his name of corruption charges
Jacob Zuma tweets 'the mighty truth will prevail’ backing former Brazilian leader's bid to clear his name of corruption charges.Read More
Unless DA changes direction it will become increasingly irrelevent, says analyst
Political researcher Angelo Fick dissects the latest leadership crisis in the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting
The meeting will discuss the possibility of an early elective conference amid speculation that Mmusi Maimane will be ousted.Read More
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other
Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit.Read More
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it'
Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip.Read More
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party
The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson.Read More
This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa
Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses.Read More
'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way'
Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party.Read More
Ramaphosa to launch e-Visa system during visit to Home Affairs head offices
EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the president also interacted to with top management and senior staff members.Read More
More from Local
What you need to know about your lease agreement
Property lawyer Marlon Shevelew highlights the most important elements of a lease agreement that you need to know about.Read More
Metrorail counts four carriages destroyed in train fire at Glencairn station
Plumes of black smoke were earlier seen billowing from the tracks along the seaside between Simon's Town and Fish Hoek.Read More
NSPCA to launch court action after 'inhumane' shipping of live sheep to Kuwait
Spokesperson Meg Wilson describes the inhumane conditions suffered by thousands of live sheep bound for the Middle East.Read More
[VIDEO] Train goes up in flames near Simon's Town
Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene where at least two carriages have been burning.Read More
Business as usual for Air Chefs following calls from Numsa for strike action
The SAA subsidiary planned the walkout over unpaid bonuses for chefs which Numsa says form part of worker's employment benefits.Read More
'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'
Dr Flavia Sekubuge says they are conducting investigations to find out why 31 would-be surgeons failed the exam.Read More
Dudu Myeni blames lack of finances for no-show in Outa case
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says Myeni told lawyers she could not afford to be in court on Monday.Read More
Duduzane Zuma says it was normal for him to meet at the Gupta compound
Zuma on Monday admitted to setting up the meeting between the Guptas and Mcebisi Jonas, says EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More
Body corporates need to come clean about storage of visitor info, says lawyer
By law, private estate bodies will soon have to disclose how they process and store the personal info of visitors who sign in.Read More
It's Desmond Tutu's 88th birthday! Here's why he's one of SA's most loved icons
Retired SA archbishop and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu celebrates 88 years of life. We reflect on his inspiring words.Read More