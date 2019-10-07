The trial against terror-accused twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie due to commence on Monday in the Johannesburg High Court has been postponed to 13 November.

The brothers were arrested in July 2016 after being accused of planning attacks on Jewish and American interests in South Africa.

RELATED: Terror-accused Thulsie twins' case postponed to April

This case has been dragging for more than three years.

Clement Manyathela chats to EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi who is following the case.

The main reason given for the postponement was that the defence has presented 300 questions for the state to answer. Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : Case against terror-accused Thulsie twins postponed

