Dudu Myeni blames lack of finances for no-show in Outa case
Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni failed to appear in court on Monday, apparently citing financial reasons for her absence.
Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) wants the High Court to declare Myeni a delinquent director in respect of her conduct during her tenure as chair of the beleaguered airline.
SAA lost billions under her leadership.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the judge was less than impressed with Myeni's no-show.
She implied she couldn't afford to be at court. Now whether that is she couldn't afford to get there or the case itself...the judge wasn't happy about it.Wayne Duvenhage, CEO - Outa
The judge has made it very clear she needs to be in court tomorrow morning.Wayne Duvenhage, CEO - Outa
If Myeni is declared a delinquent director she will be prevented from acting as a director or serve on any board of a company for up to seven years.
We believe that if Dudu Myeni and people like her continue to behave the way they do, don't know where she would be the next day, would she be moved to the water board?Wayne Duvenhage, CEO - Outa
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Dudu Myeni blames lack of finances for no-show in Outa case
