On Sunday the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) warned air travellers in South Africa to pack their own food due to a planned strike by catering services Air Chefs on Monday.

The South African Airways (SAA) subsidiary planned the walkout over unpaid bonuses for chefs which Numsa says form part of workers' employment benefits.

However, Air Chefs spokesperson Tlali Tlali told 702 that a successful interdict obtained on Monday morning meant it was business as usual.

Based on the successful interdict we were able to run our operations as per normal and there were no disruptions this morning right up until now. Tlali Tali, Spokesperson - SAA

Numsa has said it will not back down until its demands were met.

In principle, we are never opposed to parties sitting around the table and working together towards a mutually beneficial, sustainable outcome. Tlali Tali, Spokesperson - SAA

This article first appeared on 702 : Business as usual for Air Chefs following calls from Numsa for strike action