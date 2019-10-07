Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker

Extreme open-water swimmer Ryan Stramrood has swum all over the world proving to himself that mind over matter is real.

Thanks @pjchudson and the @CapeTalk team for supporting the Rotary Waterfront Canal Challenge. More info here: https://t.co/67oiaZ3nR8 See you there! pic.twitter.com/XMRZj5eCuz — Ryan Stramrood (@Strammie) October 7, 2019

Stramrood has completed 101 Robben Island swims and says he'll continue swimming the iconic crossing to help him prepare for other gruelling events.

RELATED: A tale of endurance: Extreme swimmer ready for 100th Robben Island crossing

Swimming from Robben Island in all its different routes is just so beautiful. It's the perfect training ground for the bigger swims I have planned. Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker

His next swimming event will be the upcoming Waterfront Canal Challenge on Saturday 19 October.

Stramrood is an ambassador for the second annual Waterfront Canal Challenge, taking over from the late open-water sea swimmer Theodore Yach who died last year.

It's the only urban canal swim in Africa, Stramrood explains.

I'm not that used to swimming with a crowd of other people in a canal. It's very unique. Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker

The event has introduced an invitation-only Theodore Yach Wave where elite swimmers will battle the one-mile heat to win the Theodore Yach Memorial Elite Mile Trophy.

The swim offers categories for both wetsuit and skins swimmers of all ages and the water temperature on the day is expected to be between 14 and 16 degrees.

But Stramrood has conquered much worse. He's braved the the very first official “Ice Mile” in -1°C water in Antarctica.

He says some of his swims have pushed the boundaries of what medical science says the body can endure.

Stramrood, who is also a motivational speaker, says extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limits of his mind.

The most dangerous part of any extreme cold swim is not while you're swimming, it's when you get out... It's called the after drop. Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker

I started to becoming fascinated with the element of cold and how it impacts the human mind. Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker

I've taken a lot of different swims and I've learnt so much about myself. Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker

Click here to enter the Waterfront Canal Challenge.

Listen to him describe his swimming journey on The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Read More arrow_forward

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it. Read More arrow_forward

Four ways the new direct CT-NY flight will change the tourism game for Cape Town It's the only non-stop service between the US and Cape Town and is expected to bring new travel and trade opportunities. Read More arrow_forward

Considering emigration? How to sell your small business Small business owners are constantly approaching Pavlo Phitidis for advice on selling so they can emigrate. Read More arrow_forward

SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank? Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight. Read More arrow_forward

Ditch the idea that you must retire at 65, says financial guru Paul Roelofse Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says the concept of retirement age needs to be redefined. Read More arrow_forward

Why you should teach your kids the gardening basics Gardening is a great opportunity for children to learn and play. An edible gardening expert shares her advice for keen parents. Read More arrow_forward

Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best. Read More arrow_forward

Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. Read More arrow_forward

