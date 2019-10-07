Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker
Extreme open-water swimmer Ryan Stramrood has swum all over the world proving to himself that mind over matter is real.
Thanks @pjchudson and the @CapeTalk team for supporting the Rotary Waterfront Canal Challenge. More info here: https://t.co/67oiaZ3nR8 See you there! pic.twitter.com/XMRZj5eCuz— Ryan Stramrood (@Strammie) October 7, 2019
Stramrood has completed 101 Robben Island swims and says he'll continue swimming the iconic crossing to help him prepare for other gruelling events.
RELATED: A tale of endurance: Extreme swimmer ready for 100th Robben Island crossing
Swimming from Robben Island in all its different routes is just so beautiful. It's the perfect training ground for the bigger swims I have planned.Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker
His next swimming event will be the upcoming Waterfront Canal Challenge on Saturday 19 October.
Stramrood is an ambassador for the second annual Waterfront Canal Challenge, taking over from the late open-water sea swimmer Theodore Yach who died last year.
It's the only urban canal swim in Africa, Stramrood explains.
I'm not that used to swimming with a crowd of other people in a canal. It's very unique.Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker
The event has introduced an invitation-only Theodore Yach Wave where elite swimmers will battle the one-mile heat to win the Theodore Yach Memorial Elite Mile Trophy.
The swim offers categories for both wetsuit and skins swimmers of all ages and the water temperature on the day is expected to be between 14 and 16 degrees.
But Stramrood has conquered much worse. He's braved the the very first official “Ice Mile” in -1°C water in Antarctica.
He says some of his swims have pushed the boundaries of what medical science says the body can endure.
Stramrood, who is also a motivational speaker, says extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limits of his mind.
The most dangerous part of any extreme cold swim is not while you're swimming, it's when you get out... It's called the after drop.Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker
I started to becoming fascinated with the element of cold and how it impacts the human mind.Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker
I've taken a lot of different swims and I've learnt so much about myself.Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker
Click here to enter the Waterfront Canal Challenge.
Listen to him describe his swimming journey on The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
