[VIDEO] Train goes up in flames near Simon's Town
Thick black smoke fills the air near Simon’s Town after a Metrorail train caught alight at Glencairn station.
Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene where at least two carriages have been burning.
Metrorail has confirmed that the fire will impact train services on southern line.
📢 Fire incident at Glencairn (T0182) impacts #SouthernLineCT train service.— Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) October 7, 2019
Southern Line train service terminate at Fish Hoek until further notice. Commuters are advised to make use of own alternative transport between Fish Hoek and Simon's Town.https://t.co/ET05C0vDLm
Several locals have posted pictures and videos of the blaze online.
WATCH: Train burning at Glencairn Train Station near Simons Town. @WCGovTPW @PRASA_Group @CapeTownTrains pic.twitter.com/HYHzVAjWsK— Ntomboxolo Somdaka (@NMakoba) October 7, 2019
METRO FIRE in Glencairn, Cape Town AGAIN! Can @GenBheki_Cele @SAPoliceService and their crime intelligence solve this instead of fighting @MYANC factional battles and destabilising the Western Cape @alanwinde ? pic.twitter.com/qkSBAauXiw— Paul Redelinghuys (@PaulRedlegs) October 7, 2019
Train on fire. Glencairn station. Cape town pic.twitter.com/0WlpwhfR4r— Franz Dullaart (@FranzDullaart) October 7, 2019
Train on fire passing Glencairn station #Glencairn Services alerted #GlencairnStation pic.twitter.com/0ri3JdxutU— I Love Glencairn (@ILoveGlencairn) October 7, 2019
