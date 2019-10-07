[VIDEO] Train goes up in flames near Simon's Town

Thick black smoke fills the air near Simon’s Town after a Metrorail train caught alight at Glencairn station.

Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene where at least two carriages have been burning.

Metrorail has confirmed that the fire will impact train services on southern line.

📢 Fire incident at Glencairn (T0182) impacts #SouthernLineCT train service.

Southern Line train service terminate at Fish Hoek until further notice. Commuters are advised to make use of own alternative transport between Fish Hoek and Simon's Town.https://t.co/ET05C0vDLm — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) October 7, 2019

Several locals have posted pictures and videos of the blaze online.

METRO FIRE in Glencairn, Cape Town AGAIN! Can @GenBheki_Cele @SAPoliceService and their crime intelligence solve this instead of fighting @MYANC factional battles and destabilising the Western Cape @alanwinde ? pic.twitter.com/qkSBAauXiw — Paul Redelinghuys (@PaulRedlegs) October 7, 2019

Train on fire. Glencairn station. Cape town pic.twitter.com/0WlpwhfR4r — Franz Dullaart (@FranzDullaart) October 7, 2019

Train on fire passing Glencairn station #Glencairn Services alerted #GlencairnStation pic.twitter.com/0ri3JdxutU — I Love Glencairn (@ILoveGlencairn) October 7, 2019