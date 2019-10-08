How do you know if your financial advisor is worth her salt?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) for advice.

Ingram says the answers to these questions should give you a fairly good idea:

What proportion of my investments is in shares, bonds, property and cash?

Do I have more than one type of fund from the same asset manager?

Do you know how much I’m paying in fees?

Can you give me an estimate of how much I would lose should the market tank?

How much growth can I reasonably expect over the long-term?

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Is your financial advisor any good?

