Is your financial advisor any good?

Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Science & Tech feature: Quantum dots gives researchers a snapshot of plant evoluton in real time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Bruce Anderson - evolutionary ecologist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 14:50
News focus: SA-born chef Jean Delport & Restaurant Interlude gets its first Michelin St
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jean Delport - Head chef at Restaurant Interlude
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Camino de Santiago
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nancy Richards - Independent journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Mike Abel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Ipid caught doing shoddy work to meet targets and attract funding
The world of advertising
Update from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
Getting the best bang for your travel buck
Update on the Peter Moyo and Old Mutual tussle
Put your back into it
Online high school to launch in 2020
3% of the population has broken their teeth due to popcorn kernel!
#TasteALot: Today Thembekile was on the test and he had the preservative juice of gherkins!
#AnotherOne: The 947 Breakfast Club is on quest to find a song that DJ Khalid can remix and make it sound fresh. Take a listen to this!
#AnotherOne: DJ Khalid is lately known to be good in remixing old songs and giving them a new twist. Take a listen to what the 947 Breakfast Club and the rest of Jo'burg thinks!
The World View - Turkey’s Kurdish Question
#WhatsYourStatus: 08 October 2019!
#AskTheClub: Sharing a toothbrush with your partner!
The ins and outs of the 'revenge porn' bill
A look at developments in South America
Barbs Wire - Vatiswa Ndara's open letter
Mmusi Maimane responds to doubts of his leadership
Update on M2 highway repairs
#702Openline
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind. 7 October 2019 3:37 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
View all Sport
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit. 5 October 2019 5:01 PM
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it' Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip. 5 October 2019 10:48 AM
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are. 4 October 2019 5:02 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Local
Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best. 5 October 2019 3:57 PM
Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. 5 October 2019 9:28 AM
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020 GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school. 8 October 2019 12:20 PM
My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin Bruce Whitfield interviews RJ Benjamin about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 8 October 2019 12:02 PM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt) Stockigt shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 8 October 2019 9:47 AM
View all Business
Is your financial advisor any good?

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.

How do you know if your financial advisor is worth her salt?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) for advice.

Ingram says the answers to these questions should give you a fairly good idea:

  • What proportion of my investments is in shares, bonds, property and cash?

  • Do I have more than one type of fund from the same asset manager?

  • Do you know how much I’m paying in fees?

  • Can you give me an estimate of how much I would lose should the market tank?

  • How much growth can I reasonably expect over the long-term?

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Is your financial advisor any good?


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
