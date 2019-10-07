Metrorail counts four carriages destroyed in train fire at Glencairn station

Metrorail has confirmed that four train carriages were destroyed in the blaze at Glencairn station near Simon's Town on Monday.

The fire has now been extinguished by authorities.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says it's not yet clear whether other infrastructure has also been damaged.

When asked about the possible cause of the fire, Scott says nothing can be ruled out at this stage.

Metrorail's technical teams are expected to asses the full extent of the damage and find out what could have sparked the blaze.

What we don't know yet is whether the underlying or overhead infrastructure has been damaged by the fire. Riana Scott, Spokesperson for Metrorail

We now can confirm that four carriages were destroyed. Riana Scott, Spokesperson for Metrorail

Train commuters have been warned that services on the southern line will be affected until further notice.

📢 Fire incident at Glencairn (T0182) impacts #SouthernLineCT train service.

Southern Line train service terminate at Fish Hoek until further notice. Commuters are advised to make use of own alternative transport between Fish Hoek and Simon's Town.https://t.co/ET05C0vDLm — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) October 7, 2019

