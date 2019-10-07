Canoe and kayak teams face exclusion from 2020 Olympics over Sascoc rules

South Africa's canoe and kayak teams may not be able to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, despite qualifying for the games at an international level.

This is apparently because the athletes do not meet the higher criteria set by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

Sascoc's criteria is higher than that of the international federations.

Sascoc consultant Qondisa Ngwenya says the teams were fully aware of the stringent criteria before they entered various qualifying competitions, including the World Championships.

Ngwenya says it is common global practice for national Olympic committees to set standards over and above those set by international federations.

Yes, it is correct. They [canoeist and kayakers] might not go or will probably not go. Qondisa Ngweny, Brand, marketing and sponsorship consultant - Sascoc

There is an agreed selection criteria between Sascoc and SA canoeing federation, which stipulates several levels of qualification and eligibility which has not been met by the respect outlets in canoeing. Qondisa Ngweny, Brand, marketing and sponsorship consultant - Sascoc

This agreement was signed before they participated in the World Championships. It was clear to everybody as we went into those competitions what the qualification standards were. Qondisa Ngweny, Brand, marketing and sponsorship consultant - Sascoc

