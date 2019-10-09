Why SA auto sector prefers private over public e-car charging network
“We’d rather not be dependent on Big Brother,” said Jaguar Land Rover South Africa's Brian Hastie during the Smarter Mobility Conference in Pretoria last week.
Hastie was addressing the issue of private versus public electric car charging point networks in South Africa.
Hastie, who is also the chair of the EV subcommittee at the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, continued the discussion with CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday's show.
The network as we stand right now is substantially better than it was six months ago.Brian Hastie, EV Network development director - Jaguar
When we launched the Jaguar I-pace earlier this year we wanted to take away that real concern that there was no public infrastructure to speak of. Bearing in mind the primary way of charging would be at home, overnight.Brian Hastie, EV Network development director - Jaguar
Listen to the full interview below:
