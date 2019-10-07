A post on Friday by the Bushbuckridge Municipality to announce that the powerlines placed in the middle of the road had been removed left many wondering how the pole came to be placed in the road in the first place.

The story was first reported in July in another post by the municipality noting the issue which first occurred in March 2019.

We apologize for the inconveniences caused by this. pic.twitter.com/deLV1gwPzP — Bushbuckridge Municipality (@BLM7992) July 16, 2019

It was not just one pole either.

Eskom to remove power pole in middle of Matsikitsane street - https://t.co/lQW8pPQ95F to ... pic.twitter.com/tq2fXavkOL — 013NEWS (@my013News) July 17, 2019

On Friday 4 October the municipality announced that the poles have now been moved.

The municipality is delighted to announce that the Eskom Pole which was in the middle of the road has been removed . We would like to apologize for the inconveniences caused by this pic.twitter.com/sz8cVQTSVD — Bushbuckridge Municipality (@BLM7992) October 4, 2019

While it should never have happened in the first place, it does appear that the issue happens occasionally elsewhere too.

Image credit - Bushbuckridge Municipality

This article first appeared on 702 : How a powerline came to be placed in the middle of the road