Is state capture inquiry doing a good enough job of cleaning up corruption?

In her article in the Daily Maverick, columnist Ferial Haffajee addresses what she calls the "significant exit of the linchpins of State Capture".

Since it became a buzzword in South Africa there have been growing calls for those fingered in state capture wrongdoings to be brought to book.

Haffajee admits that while the official wheels of justice in that regard have been slow to turn, a "clean-out" of sorts has been taking place under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

What's happened is, yes, those people are not in jail, but they're away from the levers of power. Ferial Haffajee, Columnist - Daily Maverick and News24

They are away from any revenue flows which would enable the kind of grand theft which we saw in the past decade. Ferial Haffajee, Columnist - Daily Maverick and News24

Listen to the full interview below

