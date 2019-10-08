SAA lays criminal charges of theft and corruption against dodgy supply company

South African Airways (SAA) has lodged criminal charges against an 'enterprise' suspected of selling defective parts to its subsidiary SAA Technical.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali says the matter date back to 2015 where the board commissioned an investigation into the allegations.

The focus of our attention dealt with issues of procurement and irregularly awarded tenders as well as issues related to the theft of a number of parts including across right the value chain. Tlali Tlali, Spokesperson - SAA

Tlali says the criminal charge is a result of an internal forensic investigation.

We have a reason to believe that an enterprise has been operating across the group to a point where we have information that suggests that there are individuals who have a case to answer to in relation to corruption, theft and fraud. Tlali Tlali, Spokesperson - SAA

The amount cannot be quantified at this stage but it runs into multiple millions of rands. Tlali Tlali, Spokesperson - SAA

Listen to the full interview below...

