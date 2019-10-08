Streaming issues? Report here
The truth behind Zandvlei sewage spills, according to academic

8 October 2019 9:53 AM
by
Stellenbosch University's Department of Community Health's says the whole train of sewage treatment is a national disgrace.

On Monday Refilwe Moloto spoke to the City of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood regarding the continual raw sewerage spills into the Zandvlei Nature Reserve, which has lead to the vlei being closed until the E.Coli levels reduce.

RELATED: City warning: Stay out of Zandvlei after faulty pump stations cause sewage spill

Dr Jo Barnes, from Stellenbosch University's Department of Community Health, talks to Refilwe and says a faulty system is at play and more budget should be demarcated to infrastructure and maintenance.

The Zandvliet Treatment Works have never functioned properly ever since its inception more than a decade ago and has given a lot of problems.

Dr Jo Barnes, Department of Community Health - Stellenbosch University

For a number of years the treatment plant has been the subject of a court case, she adds.

It is far too small to cope with the expansion of the area.

Dr Jo Barnes, Department of Community Health - Stellenbosch University

Sewage is not a normal part of the environment, she says.

It is a municipal service that have to deliver to keep us safe.

Dr Jo Barnes, Department of Community Health - Stellenbosch University

She says the City makes ongoing excuses such as blaming this recent spill on 'two pumps that broke', but this is a cop-out.

It has been a chronic problem for so long. In fact, the whole train of sewage treatment is a national disgrace.

Dr Jo Barnes, Department of Community Health - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the interview below:


8 October 2019 9:53 AM
by

