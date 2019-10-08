Streaming issues? Report here
Alternative burial options to cope with population growth challenge tradition

8 October 2019 9:45 AM
by
Tags:
gravesites
buriels
South African Cemeteries Association
SA Cemeteries Association's Pepe Dass says multiple-use graves or cremation are a challenge to traditional burial practices in SA.

There's just not enough traditional burial space on the planet to cope with the burgeoning population worldwide, and in South Africa as well.

South African Cemeteries Association chairperson Pepe Dass says with a population of 57 million, South African would require as many graves within 50 to 80 years.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Dass says traditionally people are used to owning a gravesite, one body in one grave.

The issue is huge and we are running out of space very fast and the biggest cause or factor is population growth. We have seen a population explosion and it has basically taken the history of men kind.

Pepe Dass, Chairman - South African Cemeteries Association

Over a period of time in lots of municipalities, there has been a tendency to bury a family member in a grave that has been used and that has the effect of bringing families together.

Pepe Dass, Chairman - South African Cemeteries Association

He says burying more than one person in one grave or options such as cremation is a challenge to traditional burial practices in South Africa.

However, education on alternatives is needed.

What needs to happen is that the response to this challenge has to be the same way that we responded to other challenges like HIV.

Pepe Dass, Chairman - South African Cemeteries Association

We need to have an active campaign informing people of the challenges and informing them of the alternatives.

Pepe Dass, Chairman - South African Cemeteries Association

Listen to the full interview here...


