No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'

Today at 14:50
News focus: SA-born chef Jean Delport & Restaurant Interlude gets its first Michelin St
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jean Delport - Head chef at Restaurant Interlude
Today at 15:10
Mango Airlines: Just how safe are you on-board their planes?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:40
Gail Gilbride Bohle - her journey with cancer and writing.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gail Gilbride Bohle
Today at 15:50
Are weighted blankets the answer to better sleep?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Irshaad Ebrahim - Specialist Neuropsychiatrist in Sleep Disorders at Constantia Sleep Cente
Today at 16:20
Eskom's R60bn-coal bill headache largely of its own making
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - MD at EE Publishers
Today at 17:05
UCT Sexual Offenses Tribunal - what has it shown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Loretta Feris - DVC for Transformation at UCT
Today at 17:46
The Lost Carts of the Karoo - a documentary by Tim Gabb.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Timothy Gabb
Healthcare Costs
Healthcare Costs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Camino de Santiago
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nancy Richards - Independent journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 07:22
Sewerage Spill at Zandvlei
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Chairperson at Economic, Environmental And Spatial Planning Portfolio Committe
Financial Planning Week
Financial Planning Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lisa Hudson-Peacock - Certified Financial Planner at Southwood
Tomorrow at 08:07
New Visa Regulations for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Tomorrow at 08:25
Black Sash: SASSA’s Decommissioning Process Has Devastating Consequences on Social Grant Beneficiaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amanda Ismail - Manager: Western Cape Regional Office at Black Sash
Tomorrow at 10:08
Getting rig of global plastic problem - by turning into building material
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Deon Robertse - global communications manager and Managing Partner in South Africa for the CRDC
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Mike Abel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Science & Tech: Quantum dots give researchers a snapshot of plant evolution in real time
Kasi Beats - Street performers.
On the Yellow couch: Remy Kloos on bagging 4 of the 7 summits
08 OCT 2019
Senseless Survey - If you eat pasta and anti-pasta, would you still be hungry?
#Kidvice: If it's real and authentic advice you need, speak to the kids!
Universities come up with self-defence initiatives to female students as exams loom
We often worry about kids getting bullied in school forgetting that adults also get bullied at work. Take a listen to this!
#CantBeat: Shannon is still the reigning champ of all things movies and TV series!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara pens an open letter to Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Dudu Myeni fails to show up in court - again
Ipid caught doing shoddy work to meet targets and attract funding
The world of advertising
Update from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
Getting the best bang for your travel buck
Update on the Peter Moyo and Old Mutual tussle
Put your back into it
Online high school to launch in 2020
No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'

8 October 2019 9:09 AM
by
Tags:
South African Airways
SAA
Dudu Myeni
State Capture
The Money Show
OUTA
Bruce Whitfield
Wayne Duvenhage
state capture inquiry
organisation undoing tax abuse
The former SAA Chair says she can’t get to court; she doesn’t have money for petrol. Outa says it'll pay to get her there.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s bid to have a court declare former SAA Chair Dudu Myeni a “delinquent director” will only happen on Tuesday, because she never arrived at court.

Myeni claims to not have money for transport; despite knowing the court dates for more than two years.

We got the court dates just over two years ago… She’s very aware…

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

She is accused of several problematic multi-million-rand deals.

Myeni was also implicated at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Former SAA Chief Financial Officer Phumeza Nhantsi claims Myeni’s orders made her fear for her safety.

Nhantsi testified that Myeni asked staff to “do illegal things”.

The state capture inquiry also heard from SAA’s former treasurer Cynthia Stimpel how the board under Myeni carried out irregular decisions while ignoring objections.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

We’ve seen this in Parliament with regards to committees where she had to be present, but never was… She said she drives her own car but doesn’t have money for petrol…

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

… We will make the offer of flying her up, paying for her petrol, putting her up in a bed-and-breakfast…

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Legal aid is there. She cannot just not pitch up! … She’s playing the system…

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

This article first appeared on 702 : No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'


