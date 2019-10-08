No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s bid to have a court declare former SAA Chair Dudu Myeni a “delinquent director” will only happen on Tuesday, because she never arrived at court.
Myeni claims to not have money for transport; despite knowing the court dates for more than two years.
We got the court dates just over two years ago… She’s very aware…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
She is accused of several problematic multi-million-rand deals.
Myeni was also implicated at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Former SAA Chief Financial Officer Phumeza Nhantsi claims Myeni’s orders made her fear for her safety.
Nhantsi testified that Myeni asked staff to “do illegal things”.
The state capture inquiry also heard from SAA’s former treasurer Cynthia Stimpel how the board under Myeni carried out irregular decisions while ignoring objections.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
We’ve seen this in Parliament with regards to committees where she had to be present, but never was… She said she drives her own car but doesn’t have money for petrol…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
… We will make the offer of flying her up, paying for her petrol, putting her up in a bed-and-breakfast…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Legal aid is there. She cannot just not pitch up! … She’s playing the system…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
This article first appeared on 702 : No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'
