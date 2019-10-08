'Duduzane Zuma denies Gupta brothers ever involved in bribes and state capture'
Duduzane Zuma is set to continue his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
On Monday, Zuma denied a number of allegations previously levelled against him at the commission by political figures.
Former deputy minister of finance, Mcebisi Jonas, told the commission that Zuma was present when the Gupta brothers offered him R600 million if he agreed to replace Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister.
Reporter at eNCA Michael Appel details Duduzane Zuma's testimony before the commission this week.
It's the very first time that we got an outright denial from the young Mr Zuma Duduzane around that meeting that has become so infamous meeting with Mcebisi Jonas.Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA
He is not denying that he brought Hlongwane and Jonas to the Gupta's home but he denies any of the Gupta brothers were ever involved in any meeting or any bribe or ministerial positions.Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA
It is a denial of all strategic moments where so many of the witnesses said they were offered bribes and that the actual state capture project takes place.Michael Appel, Reporter - eNCA
Listen to the full interview below...
