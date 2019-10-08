The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Shawn Stockigt (former CEO of Cadiz; he’s currently on a sabbatical) for his stock picks of the week.

Stockigt reckons you can’t do much better right now than these three companies:

Brait (JSE)

Murray & Roberts (JSE)

Minebea Mitsumi (listed in Japan)

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : 3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt)