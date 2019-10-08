3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt)

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:08
A look at developments in South America
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 10:33
Online high school to launch in 2020
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Today at 11:05
Put your back into it
Guests
Dr Leila Sadien - Integrative Medical Doctor, Medical Intuitive and practises aesthetic medicine
Today at 11:32
Getting the best bang for your travel buck
Guests
Marisa Crous - Travel Journalist at Traveller 24
Today at 11:45
The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Analysis of Duduzane Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry
Scamming the scammer
Veteran Vatiswa Ndara calls out exploitation of actors
Zondo Update Duduzane Zuma
What’s Viral - Surveillance footage captures
The Africa Report
The World View - Turkey’s Kurdish Question
More on National Health Insurance
South African cities are running out of burial ground
SAA lays criminal complaints against alleged tender looters
The Political Desk
Tech Tuesday: Libra
Zandvlei follow up
Foundation tackling some of the challenges faced in rural learners
African Languages Growing in U.S. Homes
Euphoria launching a new easy-to-use Telephone Management System
Rwanda arrests the outspoken pastor
Is the property market in a good space?
Khayelisha NGO needs your help
Show Opener
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind. 7 October 2019 3:37 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit. 5 October 2019 5:01 PM
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it' Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip. 5 October 2019 10:48 AM
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here's how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield's response to the advert? "Hahahahahahahaha!" 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It's good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are. 4 October 2019 5:02 PM
Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best. 5 October 2019 3:57 PM
Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. 5 October 2019 9:28 AM
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt) Stockigt shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 8 October 2019 9:47 AM
No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni have known about the court dates for two years' The former SAA Chair says she can't get to court; she doesn't have money for petrol. Outa says it'll pay to get her there. 8 October 2019 9:09 AM
SAA lays criminal charges of theft and corruption against dodgy supply company Spokesperson Tlali Tlali explains the company is suspected of selling defective parts to its subsidiary SAA Technical. 8 October 2019 8:35 AM
3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt)

Stockigt shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Shawn Stockigt (former CEO of Cadiz; he’s currently on a sabbatical) for his stock picks of the week.

Stockigt reckons you can’t do much better right now than these three companies:

  • Brait (JSE)

  • Murray & Roberts (JSE)

  • Minebea Mitsumi (listed in Japan)

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt)


debit-cardjpeg

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

johannesburg-stock-exchange-jsejpg

SA investments haven’t grown in 5 years. Should you rather put it in the bank?

7 October 2019 10:03 AM

Bank deposits outperformed other far riskier investments over 5 years. Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says to hang tight.

woman-in-hammock-overlooking-hong-kongjpg

How to retire before you’re old

3 October 2019 11:57 AM

Exhausted? Do things differently and retire while you’re still relatively young, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

woman-piggy-bankjpg

Supersaver Julia has stopped saving. She's still R330 000 richer than a year ago

2 October 2019 3:15 PM

Every year in July (since 2013), The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews supersaver Julia. It’s becoming harder for her.

standard-bank-bjpg

Why Kruger International is buying Standard Bank

1 October 2019 11:15 AM

Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management's Charl Bester shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

peter-lynch-youtube-screengrabjpg

8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever'

27 September 2019 12:53 PM

Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

checklistjpg

Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK

26 September 2019 2:45 PM

How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions.

financial-advisorjpg

'Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem'

23 September 2019 12:25 PM

Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

mother-and-childjpg

How to best save and invest for your children

20 September 2019 3:08 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.

cash-moneyjpg

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich

20 September 2019 2:01 PM

Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Strive Masiyiwa says like apartheid, corruption can be fought

8 October 2019 8:37 AM

8 October 2019 8:37 AM

DA needs to get back to its core values, says Mike Waters

8 October 2019 8:17 AM

8 October 2019 8:17 AM

Limited schooling after pupil stabbed to death at Sebokeng school

8 October 2019 8:05 AM

8 October 2019 8:05 AM

