Maimane won't be distracted by 'sideshow' on his leadership

Today at 14:50
News focus: SA-born chef Jean Delport & Restaurant Interlude gets its first Michelin St
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jean Delport - Head chef at Restaurant Interlude
Today at 15:10
Mango Airlines: Just how safe are you on-board their planes?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:40
Gail Gilbride Bohle - her journey with cancer and writing.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gail Gilbride Bohle
Today at 15:50
Are weighted blankets the answer to better sleep?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Irshaad Ebrahim - Specialist Neuropsychiatrist in Sleep Disorders at Constantia Sleep Cente
Today at 16:20
Eskom's R60bn-coal bill headache largely of its own making
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - MD at EE Publishers
Today at 17:05
UCT Sexual Offenses Tribunal - what has it shown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Loretta Feris - DVC for Transformation at UCT
Today at 17:46
The Lost Carts of the Karoo - a documentary by Tim Gabb.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Timothy Gabb
Tomorrow at 06:25
Healthcare Costs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Camino de Santiago
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nancy Richards - Independent journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 07:56
Financial Planning Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lisa Hudson-Peacock - Certified Financial Planner at Southwood
Tomorrow at 08:07
New Visa Regulations for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Tomorrow at 08:25
Black Sash: SASSA’s Decommissioning Process Has Devastating Consequences on Social Grant Beneficiaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amanda Ismail - Manager: Western Cape Regional Office at Black Sash
Tomorrow at 10:08
Getting rig of global plastic problem - by turning into building material
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Deon Robertse - global communications manager and Managing Partner in South Africa for the CRDC
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Mike Abel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Science & Tech: Quantum dots give researchers a snapshot of plant evolution in real time
Kasi Beats - Street performers.
On the Yellow couch: Remy Kloos on bagging 4 of the 7 summits
08 OCT 2019
Senseless Survey - If you eat pasta and anti-pasta, would you still be hungry?
#Kidvice: If it's real and authentic advice you need, speak to the kids!
Universities come up with self-defence initiatives to female students as exams loom
We often worry about kids getting bullied in school forgetting that adults also get bullied at work. Take a listen to this!
#CantBeat: Shannon is still the reigning champ of all things movies and TV series!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara pens an open letter to Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Dudu Myeni fails to show up in court - again
Ipid caught doing shoddy work to meet targets and attract funding
The world of advertising
Update from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
Getting the best bang for your travel buck
Update on the Peter Moyo and Old Mutual tussle
Put your back into it
Online high school to launch in 2020
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind. 7 October 2019 3:37 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy' Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals. 4 October 2019 8:04 AM
View all Sport
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses. 4 October 2019 2:15 PM
'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way' Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party. 4 October 2019 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour. 5 October 2019 2:40 PM
Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study HSRC researcher Jaqueline Harvey unpacks findings of report which shows 65% support teaching in English during foundation phase. 5 October 2019 12:50 PM
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week. 4 October 2019 4:48 PM
SA woman's face became a stock photo used in ads worldwide - and she didn't know Shubnum Khan was shocked when she discovered her face in a series of international ads that she had nothing to do with. 4 October 2019 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need to make sure SABC succeeds - Media Monitoring Africa on R3.2bn bailout Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the broadcaster has proven that it's trying to get back on track. 4 October 2019 4:05 PM
SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the SABC is still bankrupt despite eight bailouts over the past 10 years. 4 October 2019 12:12 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Business
Maimane won't be distracted by 'sideshow' on his leadership

8 October 2019 10:43 AM
by
Tags:
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
DA
Helen Zille
Tony Leon
DA review panel
The embattled party leader says he won't allow detractors to distract him from the DA's pursuit of a united South Africa.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he will not be deterred by people who want to see the party regress.

Maimane has been facing pressure on multiple fronts, with growing calls for him to step down.

This follows reports that his rented R4m Claremont home and a car that he once drove were funded by corrupt business figures.

Last week, Maimane was cleared of any financial wrongdoing during an internal DA investigation.

He says he won't allow detractors to polarise the party or derail his pursuit for a united South Africa.

One has to keep their head strong and keep going. I'm not being deterred by a few people who seem to believe that we must return back to some form of minority front.

Mmusi Maimane, DA leader

RELATED: Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting

Reports on Sunday claimed that former DA leader Tony Leon and a delegation of senior party figures met with Maimane asking him to quit last week.

However, Maimane claims that members of the DA's special review panel met with him to discuss the party's future.

We met and discussed a number of issues pertaining to the review. The mandate was not a referendum on any leadership.

Mmusi Maimane, DA leader

Maimane says a review of the DA's operations must not be construed as a referendum on the party's leadership.

He says DA leadership can only be elected at federal congress, adding that the review panel does not have the power to appoint leadership.

The mandate and the purpose of the review is to set the organisation for the future. I requested the establishment of the review because I want the DA to succeed.

Mmusi Maimane, DA leader

RELATED: DA needs to go back to its old roots, says Deputy Federal Chair Mike Waters

Speaking with CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies, Maimane also discussed the party's ugly split with Patricia de Lille and Helen Zille's attempt at a political comeback.

He would not comment on whether he believes that there is an orchestrated attempt to oust him as a black leader within the party.

Listen to the full discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


More from Politics

Raymond Zondo

Zondo denies Jacob Zuma given 'heads up' ahead of next appearance at commission

8 October 2019 1:31 PM

A recent Business Day article claimed Zuma had been furnished with 80 questions prior to his next appearance at the commission.

Read More arrow_forward

dudu-myeni-saajpg

Dudu Myeni a no-show in court again, Outa to oppose request for postponement

8 October 2019 1:22 PM

An application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.

Read More arrow_forward

police badge.jpg

Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable'

8 October 2019 1:18 PM

Reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the investigation by Viewfinder and EWN on Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Read More arrow_forward

c8713e42-4a21-4c9a-acd9-fcea3fcd80bb.jpg

Alternative burial options to cope with population growth challenge tradition

8 October 2019 9:45 AM

SA Cemeteries Association's Pepe Dass says multiple-use graves or cremation are a challenge to traditional burial practices in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

jzscday320190717-0097jpg

Is state capture inquiry doing a good enough job of cleaning up corruption?

7 October 2019 5:49 PM

Ferial Haffajee's latest Daily Maverick column addresses what she calls the 'significant exit of the linchpins of state capture'.

Read More arrow_forward

mike-waters-da-facebook-imagepng

DA needs to go back to its old roots, says Deputy Federal Chair Mike Waters

7 October 2019 2:51 PM

Mike Waters is gunning for the position of DA Federal Council chairperson, alongside Helen Zille, Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters.

Read More arrow_forward

Thulsie-brothers-jpg.jpg

Case against terror-accused Thulsie twins postponed

7 October 2019 1:44 PM

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the state needs to present further particulars requested by the defence.

Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

Zuma's tweet backs Brazil's Lula's bid to clear his name of corruption charges

7 October 2019 10:55 AM

Jacob Zuma tweets 'the mighty truth will prevail’ backing former Brazilian leader's bid to clear his name of corruption charges.

Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane

Unless DA changes direction it will become increasingly irrelevent, says analyst

7 October 2019 8:42 AM

Political researcher Angelo Fick dissects the latest leadership crisis in the Democratic Alliance.

Read More arrow_forward

Mmusi

Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting

6 October 2019 9:30 AM

The meeting will discuss the possibility of an early elective conference amid speculation that Mmusi Maimane will be ousted.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'

Business Local

[VIDEO] Train goes up in flames near Simon's Town

Local

'Most candidates who passed the surgeon exams are candidates of colour'

Local

08 OCT 2019
