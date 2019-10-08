Maimane won't be distracted by 'sideshow' on his leadership
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he will not be deterred by people who want to see the party regress.
Maimane has been facing pressure on multiple fronts, with growing calls for him to step down.
This follows reports that his rented R4m Claremont home and a car that he once drove were funded by corrupt business figures.
Last week, Maimane was cleared of any financial wrongdoing during an internal DA investigation.
He says he won't allow detractors to polarise the party or derail his pursuit for a united South Africa.
One has to keep their head strong and keep going. I'm not being deterred by a few people who seem to believe that we must return back to some form of minority front.Mmusi Maimane, DA leader
RELATED: Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting
Reports on Sunday claimed that former DA leader Tony Leon and a delegation of senior party figures met with Maimane asking him to quit last week.
However, Maimane claims that members of the DA's special review panel met with him to discuss the party's future.
We met and discussed a number of issues pertaining to the review. The mandate was not a referendum on any leadership.Mmusi Maimane, DA leader
Maimane says a review of the DA's operations must not be construed as a referendum on the party's leadership.
He says DA leadership can only be elected at federal congress, adding that the review panel does not have the power to appoint leadership.
The mandate and the purpose of the review is to set the organisation for the future. I requested the establishment of the review because I want the DA to succeed.Mmusi Maimane, DA leader
RELATED: DA needs to go back to its old roots, says Deputy Federal Chair Mike Waters
Speaking with CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies, Maimane also discussed the party's ugly split with Patricia de Lille and Helen Zille's attempt at a political comeback.
He would not comment on whether he believes that there is an orchestrated attempt to oust him as a black leader within the party.
Listen to the full discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
