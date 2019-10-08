SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Family Matters: Understanding Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charles Bowes-Taylor - member at Narcissistic Abuse Support Group-Johannesburg
Charles Bowes-Taylor - at The Ozone Company
Dr Tasneem Mahomed - Psychiatrist at Cape Town Psychiatrist
Today at 14:50
News focus: SA-born chef Jean Delport & Restaurant Interlude gets its first Michelin St
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jean Delport - Head chef at Restaurant Interlude
Today at 15:10
Mango Airlines: Just how safe are you on-board their planes?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:40
Gail Gilbride Bohle - her journey with cancer and writing.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gail Gilbride Bohle
Today at 15:50
Are weighted blankets the answer to better sleep?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Irshaad Ebrahim - Specialist Neuropsychiatrist in Sleep Disorders at Constantia Sleep Cente
Today at 17:05
UCT Sexual Offenses Tribunal - what has it shown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Loretta Feris - DVC for Transformation at UCT
Today at 17:46
The Lost Carts of the Karoo - a documentary by Tim Gabb.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Timothy Gabb
Tomorrow at 06:25
Healthcare Costs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Camino de Santiago
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nancy Richards - Independent journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 07:56
Financial Planning Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lisa Hudson-Peacock - Certified Financial Planner at Southwood
Tomorrow at 08:25
Black Sash: SASSA’s Decommissioning Process Has Devastating Consequences on Social Grant Beneficiaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amanda Ismail - Manager: Western Cape Regional Office at Black Sash
Tomorrow at 10:08
Getting rig of global plastic problem - by turning into building material
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Deon Robertse - global communications manager and Managing Partner in South Africa for the CRDC
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Mike Abel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020

8 October 2019 12:20 PM
by
Tags:
Education
Learning
Digital
GetSmarter
online high school
Rob Paddock
GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school.

A new online high school will open its digital doors next year thanks to the co-founders of global digital education company GetSmarter.

Rob Paddock says the success of GetSmarter has equipped him with the tools to replicate an effective online learning environment for primary and secondary education.

GetSmarter has educated over 100,000 learners from over 150 countries worldwide. It was sold to US-listed company 2U for $103-million.

Paddock says he has realised the importance of creating a strong educational foundation before children reach tertiary level.

He says the school, named the Valenture Institute, aims to evolve the education model in preparation for the future.

It will be open for South African learners and the international market.

The bricks and mortar classroom model does not work for everyone.

Rob Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute

I realised that the most profound impact that I could have would be going directly to the source by opening up a fully online high school that allows students to study online with rich human support, no matter their geography.

Rob Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute

The online high school will make learning more flexible and accessible, Paddock explains.

He says that a team of seasoned educators from around the world will put purpose and passion at the heart of all subjects.

What we found in the GetSmarter experience is that we were able to provide an opportunity for working professionals to upskill themselves in a more accessible format and learn from the world's best universities.

Rob Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute

We learnt a lot about how to teach people effectively online.

Rob Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute

The institute will offer classes from grade eight until grade 12. They will also offer a post-matric grade that will prepare learners for enrolment at universities across the world.

Visit the Valenture Institute to learn more.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


