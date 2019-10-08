SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020

A new online high school will open its digital doors next year thanks to the co-founders of global digital education company GetSmarter.

Rob Paddock says the success of GetSmarter has equipped him with the tools to replicate an effective online learning environment for primary and secondary education.

GetSmarter has educated over 100,000 learners from over 150 countries worldwide. It was sold to US-listed company 2U for $103-million.

Paddock says he has realised the importance of creating a strong educational foundation before children reach tertiary level.

He says the school, named the Valenture Institute, aims to evolve the education model in preparation for the future.

It will be open for South African learners and the international market.

The bricks and mortar classroom model does not work for everyone. Rob Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute

I realised that the most profound impact that I could have would be going directly to the source by opening up a fully online high school that allows students to study online with rich human support, no matter their geography. Rob Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute

The online high school will make learning more flexible and accessible, Paddock explains.

He says that a team of seasoned educators from around the world will put purpose and passion at the heart of all subjects.

What we found in the GetSmarter experience is that we were able to provide an opportunity for working professionals to upskill themselves in a more accessible format and learn from the world's best universities. Rob Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute

We learnt a lot about how to teach people effectively online. Rob Paddock, CEO - Valenture Institute

The institute will offer classes from grade eight until grade 12. They will also offer a post-matric grade that will prepare learners for enrolment at universities across the world.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

