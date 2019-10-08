My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin

I didn’t read the contract. I initialled every page… The boss of the label got me a new car… as well as many advances of money… Ultimately, I was drowning in debt… I learned some hard lessons... That record deal – it’s like a moth to a flame… RJ Benjamin

I have a squirrel mentality. There’s always something saved away… RJ Benjamin

I will never drive a fancy car! There is no point! RJ Benjamin

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed RJ Benjamin, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, music producer, vocal coach, musical director and voice-over artist from Johannesburg.

Benjamin released his debut album, “Ghetto Ruff”, in 2004 to much critical acclaim.

In 2008, he released “Swimming in The Soul of Music” which won him a Metro FM award for best R&B album.

His 2009 hit with Soul Candi, “Change the World”, was an instant hit on radio stations and dancefloor across South Africa.

Benjamin has worked on numerous television shows including Clash of the Choirs SA, Idols SA, The Voice SA and The Voice Nigeria.

But what is it that he believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I’m such a sucker for this beautiful child that’s brought so much joy to my world, man! RJ Benjamin

My poor parents… there was never going to be anything else [than music] … We had a piano at home… I went for formal training… RJ Benjamin

If you’re a one-trick pony, it’s very hard to survive in the music industry… I started as a teacher. I tried to make my parents proud… RJ Benjamin

We didn’t have money… we weren’t a well-off family. RJ Benjamin

My dad… his life was cut short and a big part of it was money… RJ Benjamin

I saw iconic South African artists do some crazy things! RJ Benjamin

