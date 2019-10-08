Planning your next holiday? Seven travel hacks to help your money go further
It's always best to give yourself at least four months to save and prepare for a big trip or holiday, says travel writer Marisa Crous.
Once you have decided on your destination, the aeroplane flights should be the first booking you make.
Spending on flights first will encourage you to commit yourself to your travel plans, Crous explains.
Decide on your destination and book your ticket first.Marisa Crous, Journalist - Traveller24
If you pay your ticket, then you can pay for the rest of your holiday before even going on it.Marisa Crous, Journalist - Traveller24
Here are some of her top travel tips for money-conscious holidaymakers:
- Always book your flight tickets first
- Try book four or five months in advance
- Book during off-peak periods
- Book your flights for mid-week in order to save
- Use the preceding months to save up and pay-off your holiday before it even starts
- Consider travelling to visa-free destinations in South America, Africa and Asia
- Explore the possibility of booking a holiday package
Listen to her travel advice on Today with Kieno Kammies:
