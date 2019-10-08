Investigative journalism unit Viewfinder and EWN have released an exposé on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The exposé reveals that the police watchdog has been prematurely closing cases without proper investigations just to meet targets and attract more funding.

It reveals that some of the cases that are alleged to have been closed without proper investigation include those of rape, death as a result of police action and death in police custody.

Ipid has since responded to the allegations, labelling them untested and unproven.

Clement Manyathela chats to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise to give more insight on the story.

After this whole report, we are still asking what was done, who was held accountable and who is going to be held accountable going forward. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

She says despite the matter being taken to the Public Protector in 2012, there is no evidence to show that the issue was ever dealt with.

We make reference in our article to three summary reports from visits that were conducted in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Northern Cape and Gauteng where the problem was prevalent. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

She says there is a common thread in all these reports.

All these investigators are saying that the integrity of the investigations is compromised. We are trying to understand why are people not being held accountable? Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable'

