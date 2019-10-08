Ferguson Films to sue Vatiswa Ndara over 'personal attack' in open letter

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Family Matters: Understanding Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charles Bowes-Taylor - member at Narcissistic Abuse Support Group-Johannesburg
Charles Bowes-Taylor - at The Ozone Company
Dr Tasneem Mahomed - Psychiatrist at Cape Town Psychiatrist
Today at 14:50
News focus: SA-born chef Jean Delport & Restaurant Interlude gets its first Michelin St
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jean Delport - Head chef at Restaurant Interlude
Today at 15:10
Mango Airlines: Just how safe are you on-board their planes?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:40
Gail Gilbride Bohle - her journey with cancer and writing.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gail Gilbride Bohle
Today at 15:50
Are weighted blankets the answer to better sleep?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Irshaad Ebrahim - Specialist Neuropsychiatrist in Sleep Disorders at Constantia Sleep Cente
Today at 17:05
UCT Sexual Offenses Tribunal - what has it shown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Loretta Feris - DVC for Transformation at UCT
Today at 17:46
The Lost Carts of the Karoo - a documentary by Tim Gabb.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Timothy Gabb
Tomorrow at 06:25
Healthcare Costs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Camino de Santiago
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nancy Richards - Independent journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 07:56
Financial Planning Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lisa Hudson-Peacock - Certified Financial Planner at Southwood
Tomorrow at 08:25
Black Sash: SASSA’s Decommissioning Process Has Devastating Consequences on Social Grant Beneficiaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amanda Ismail - Manager: Western Cape Regional Office at Black Sash
Tomorrow at 10:08
Getting rig of global plastic problem - by turning into building material
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Deon Robertse - global communications manager and Managing Partner in South Africa for the CRDC
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Mike Abel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
08 OCT 2019
Senseless Survey - If you eat pasta and anti-pasta, would you still be hungry?
#Kidvice: If it's real and authentic advice you need, speak to the kids!
Universities come up with self-defence initiatives to female students as exams loom
We often worry about kids getting bullied in school forgetting that adults also get bullied at work. Take a listen to this!
#CantBeat: Shannon is still the reigning champ of all things movies and TV series!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara pens an open letter to Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Dudu Myeni fails to show up in court - again
Ipid caught doing shoddy work to meet targets and attract funding
The world of advertising
Update from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry
Getting the best bang for your travel buck
Update on the Peter Moyo and Old Mutual tussle
Put your back into it
Online high school to launch in 2020
3% of the population has broken their teeth due to popcorn kernel!
#TasteALot: Today Thembekile was on the test and he had the preservative juice of gherkins!
#AnotherOne: The 947 Breakfast Club is on quest to find a song that DJ Khalid can remix and make it sound fresh. Take a listen to this!
Ferguson Films to sue Vatiswa Ndara over 'personal attack' in open letter

Vatiswa Ndara, who says that the exploitation of actors has gone on for too long, will be facing legal action against her.

Connie and Shona Ferguson, owners of Ferguson Films, will take legal action against veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara following her scathing open letter.

Ndara has called the Fergusons slave masters and accused the production company of underpaying her among other exploitative practices.

The actress posted a six-page letter to the Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa asking him to take action against the unfair working conditions faced by actors in the industry.

RELATED: 'I'm upset with myself for allowing it to happen hoping next gig will be better'

Ndara, the star of popular DStv drama 'iGazi' announced that she would not be returning for the show's third season.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed that the Fergusons have consulted with their lawyer on the matter.

According to Mphela, the Fergusons apparently find the open letter to contain misinformation and have labelled Ndara's words as a personal attack.

Meanwhile, Minister Mthethwa has acknolweged receiving the letter from the Ndara.

His ministerial spokesperson, Asanda Magaqa, says the minister is fully aware of the conditions faced by actors.

He's aware of the conditions that workers in the creative industry face.

Asanda Magaqa, spokesperson for Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa

Magaqa says that broadcasters should also be held accountable, in addition to production companies.

Once that [production] has been resold to another broadcaster, South African practitioners and actors do not get their royalties.

Asanda Magaqa, spokesperson for Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa

Magaqa says the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers' Protection Amendment Bill are some of the legal instruments that could combat the exploitation of actors in the future.

Listen to the discussion:


This article first appeared on 702 : Ferguson Films to sue Vatiswa Ndara over 'personal attack' in open letter


8 October 2019 1:38 PM
by
Tags:
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa
actors
film and TV industry
vatiswa ndara
ferguson films
iGazi
Phil Mphela

