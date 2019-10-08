Zondo denies Jacob Zuma given 'heads up' ahead of next appearance at commission
The chair of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Raymond Zondo has denied reports that former president Jacob Zuma was given an 11-page dossier of questions ahead of his next appearance at the commission.
His comments came at the start of Tuesday’s proceedings and on the second day Zuma's son Duduzane was preparing to give evidence.
According to the rules of this commission, that is not allowed, for a witness to be furnished with questions in advance.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
He (Zondo) stressed the importance of the media reporting accurately, not only about the commission but in general.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
Zondo went on to say that he would release the document sent to Zuma to the public.
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Politics
Dudu Myeni a no-show in court again, Outa to oppose request for postponement
An application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.Read More
Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable'
Reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the investigation by Viewfinder and EWN on Independent Police Investigative Directorate.Read More
Maimane won't be distracted by 'sideshow' on his leadership
The embattled party leader says he won't allow detractors to distract him from the DA's pursuit of a united South Africa.Read More
Alternative burial options to cope with population growth challenge tradition
SA Cemeteries Association's Pepe Dass says multiple-use graves or cremation are a challenge to traditional burial practices in SA.Read More
Is state capture inquiry doing a good enough job of cleaning up corruption?
Ferial Haffajee's latest Daily Maverick column addresses what she calls the 'significant exit of the linchpins of state capture'.Read More
DA needs to go back to its old roots, says Deputy Federal Chair Mike Waters
Mike Waters is gunning for the position of DA Federal Council chairperson, alongside Helen Zille, Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters.Read More
Case against terror-accused Thulsie twins postponed
EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the state needs to present further particulars requested by the defence.Read More
Zuma's tweet backs Brazil's Lula's bid to clear his name of corruption charges
Jacob Zuma tweets 'the mighty truth will prevail’ backing former Brazilian leader's bid to clear his name of corruption charges.Read More
Unless DA changes direction it will become increasingly irrelevent, says analyst
Political researcher Angelo Fick dissects the latest leadership crisis in the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting
The meeting will discuss the possibility of an early elective conference amid speculation that Mmusi Maimane will be ousted.Read More
More from Local
Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable'
Reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the investigation by Viewfinder and EWN on Independent Police Investigative Directorate.Read More
'Duduzane Zuma denies Gupta brothers ever involved in bribes and state capture'
Reporter at eNCA Michael Appel details Duduzane Zuma's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry this week.Read More
Alternative burial options to cope with population growth challenge tradition
SA Cemeteries Association's Pepe Dass says multiple-use graves or cremation are a challenge to traditional burial practices in SA.Read More
No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'
The former SAA Chair says she can’t get to court; she doesn’t have money for petrol. Outa says it'll pay to get her there.Read More
SAA lays criminal charges of theft and corruption against dodgy supply company
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali explains the company is suspected of selling defective parts to its subsidiary SAA Technical.Read More
Is state capture inquiry doing a good enough job of cleaning up corruption?
Ferial Haffajee's latest Daily Maverick column addresses what she calls the 'significant exit of the linchpins of state capture'.Read More
How a powerline came to be placed in the middle of the road
The bad planning error first noted in March is finally fixedRead More
What you need to know about your lease agreement
Property lawyer Marlon Shevelew highlights the most important elements of a lease agreement that you need to know about.Read More
Metrorail counts four carriages destroyed in train fire at Glencairn station
Plumes of black smoke were earlier seen billowing from the tracks along the seaside between Simon's Town and Fish Hoek.Read More
NSPCA to launch court action after 'inhumane' shipping of live sheep to Kuwait
Spokesperson Meg Wilson describes the inhumane conditions suffered by thousands of live sheep bound for the Middle East.Read More