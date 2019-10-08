Zondo denies Jacob Zuma given 'heads up' ahead of next appearance at commission

The chair of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Raymond Zondo has denied reports that former president Jacob Zuma was given an 11-page dossier of questions ahead of his next appearance at the commission.

His comments came at the start of Tuesday’s proceedings and on the second day Zuma's son Duduzane was preparing to give evidence.

According to the rules of this commission, that is not allowed, for a witness to be furnished with questions in advance. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

He (Zondo) stressed the importance of the media reporting accurately, not only about the commission but in general. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Zondo went on to say that he would release the document sent to Zuma to the public.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Dudu Myeni a no-show in court again, Outa to oppose request for postponement An application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director. Read More arrow_forward

Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable' Reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the investigation by Viewfinder and EWN on Independent Police Investigative Directorate. Read More arrow_forward

Maimane won't be distracted by 'sideshow' on his leadership The embattled party leader says he won't allow detractors to distract him from the DA's pursuit of a united South Africa. Read More arrow_forward

Alternative burial options to cope with population growth challenge tradition SA Cemeteries Association's Pepe Dass says multiple-use graves or cremation are a challenge to traditional burial practices in SA. Read More arrow_forward

Is state capture inquiry doing a good enough job of cleaning up corruption? Ferial Haffajee's latest Daily Maverick column addresses what she calls the 'significant exit of the linchpins of state capture'. Read More arrow_forward

DA needs to go back to its old roots, says Deputy Federal Chair Mike Waters Mike Waters is gunning for the position of DA Federal Council chairperson, alongside Helen Zille, Athol Trollip and Thomas Walters. Read More arrow_forward

Case against terror-accused Thulsie twins postponed EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says the state needs to present further particulars requested by the defence. Read More arrow_forward

Zuma's tweet backs Brazil's Lula's bid to clear his name of corruption charges Jacob Zuma tweets 'the mighty truth will prevail’ backing former Brazilian leader's bid to clear his name of corruption charges. Read More arrow_forward

Unless DA changes direction it will become increasingly irrelevent, says analyst Political researcher Angelo Fick dissects the latest leadership crisis in the Democratic Alliance. Read More arrow_forward

Calls for early DA election to be decided at Federal Council meeting The meeting will discuss the possibility of an early elective conference amid speculation that Mmusi Maimane will be ousted. Read More arrow_forward

