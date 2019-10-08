Dudu Myeni a no-show in court again, Outa to oppose request for postponement
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it will oppose a request for postponement in the case of former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni.
Myeni was again a no-show at the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, where an application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared a delinquent director.
Her former legal representative, Daniel Mantsha, presented her case. Myeni failed to arrive at court on Monday, saying she could not afford to travel to Pretoria to defend herself.
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says they expect to see Myeni in court on Thursday.
We want to press on because justice delayed is justice denied in this case. It is years in the making and I think we can clearly see that there are games being played here.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
She cannot be allowed to delay, she needs to now come and answer the allegations that we put to her.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
This article first appeared on 702 : Dudu Myeni a no-show in court again, Outa to oppose request for postponement
