Universities beef up security ahead of exam season
Universities in the country are preparing for exams season and the University of South Africa (Unisa) has embarked on a self-defence initiative for its female students that includes providing them with pepper spray.
The university says the initiative will be rolled out at the university's campuses across the country.
Meanwhile, Wits University has also strengthened its security measures.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel says they have increased the number of security in and around the university.
We have our campus protection service escorting the students back to their residences and to campus especially when they are feeling vulnerable.Shirona Patel, Spokesperson - Wits University
We worked with the SAPS [South African Police Service] to put security not on the campus only but in the parameters and between residences outside of the university.Shirona Patel, Spokesperson - Wits University
We also increased the number of buses to and from residences because that is a vulnerable point.Shirona Patel, Spokesperson - Wits University
