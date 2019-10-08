Proudly South African app SweepSouth has linked 15 000 domestic workers to jobs.

It’s raised R50 million so it can diversify into other markets besides South Africa.

SweepSouth recently also started connecting others such as handymen, locksmiths, plumbers and carpet cleaners to those looking for their services.

The app provides the kind of people you sometimes see at hardware stores with placards reading “painter” or “tiler” with access to the market.

It even has babysitting as an option.

DJ Black Coffee is among SweepSouth’s investors.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on 702 : 15 000 domestic workers in jobs via SweepSouth, a South African Uber-style app