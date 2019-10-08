Narcissistic abuse - a survivor shares his story

Meet Charles. He's a survivor of narcissistic abuse.

He joined Lunch with Pippa Hudson to share his story and to warn others who think they may be involved with a narcissist.

One of the signs is that they lie a lot and they lie to themselves and they try to lie to others. Charles Bowes-Taylor, Member - Narcissistic Abuse Support Group

The covert narcissist, like the women I was in a relationship with, are very dangerous because they come across as being very kind and caring, but it's all a lie. Charles Bowes-Taylor, Member - Narcissistic Abuse Support Group

Psychiatrist Tasneem Mahomed says those with narcissistic personality disorder are likely to display the following traits:

an inflated sense of importance

a deep need for excessive attention and admiration

lack of empathy for others

often having troubled relationships

But she says that one of the difficulties with a narcissistic personality disorder is those who have it, are unlikely to seek help.

Often people with this disorder don't present for treatment because they don't think there's anything wrong with them. Dr Tasneem Mahomed, Psychiatrist

If you are affected by the issues discussed in this article, support is available:

