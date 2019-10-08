Narcissistic abuse - a survivor shares his story
Meet Charles. He's a survivor of narcissistic abuse.
He joined Lunch with Pippa Hudson to share his story and to warn others who think they may be involved with a narcissist.
Click below to hear Charles's story.
One of the signs is that they lie a lot and they lie to themselves and they try to lie to others.Charles Bowes-Taylor, Member - Narcissistic Abuse Support Group
The covert narcissist, like the women I was in a relationship with, are very dangerous because they come across as being very kind and caring, but it's all a lie.Charles Bowes-Taylor, Member - Narcissistic Abuse Support Group
Psychiatrist Tasneem Mahomed says those with narcissistic personality disorder are likely to display the following traits:
- an inflated sense of importance
- a deep need for excessive attention and admiration
- lack of empathy for others
- often having troubled relationships
But she says that one of the difficulties with a narcissistic personality disorder is those who have it, are unlikely to seek help.
Often people with this disorder don't present for treatment because they don't think there's anything wrong with them.Dr Tasneem Mahomed, Psychiatrist
Listen to the full interview below:
If you are affected by the issues discussed in this article, support is available:
Narcissistic Abuse Support Group-Johannesburg www.giftoflifecoaching.co.za Contact: Penny Norman
International psychologists specialising in narcissistic abuse Dr Ross Rosenberg | USA Dr Ramani Durvasula | USA Dr Christine Louis De Canonville | Ireland
Authors of narcissism and narcissistic abuse Shahida Arabi | Becoming the narcissist’s nightmare Shahida Arabi | Power-surviving and thriving after narcissistic abuse Dr Ramani Durvasula | Should I stay or should I go?
Psychologist in Cape Town specialising in narcissistic abuse Dr Carin-Lee Masters www.constantiapsychologist.co.za
Quora Forums Narcissism
You Tube Sam Vaknin | A psychopathic narcissist Melonie Tonia-Evans De Mars Coaching Richard Grannon Soul GPS
