Cape Town chef earns himself a Michelin star at new UK restaurant

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Healthcare Costs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Camino de Santiago
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nancy Richards - Independent journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA federal council chairperson position
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Athol Trollip
Tomorrow at 07:22
Sewerage Spill at Zandvlei Nature Reserve
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Chairperson at Economic, Environmental And Spatial Planning Portfolio Committe
Tomorrow at 07:56
Financial Planning Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lisa Hudson-Peacock - Certified Financial Planner at Southwood
Tomorrow at 08:07
New Visa Regulations for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Tomorrow at 08:25
Black Sash: SASSA’s Decommissioning Process Has Devastating Consequences on Social Grant Beneficiaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amanda Ismail - Manager: Western Cape Regional Office at Black Sash
Tomorrow at 10:08
Getting rig of global plastic problem - by turning into building material
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Deon Robertse - global communications manager and Managing Partner in South Africa for the CRDC
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Mike Abel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Tomorrow at 11:32
Mr Pannekoek and The Factory Girls
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Soli Philander - Writer and Director
Tomorrow at 20:30
LISA JOSHUA SONN-
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 21:06
Apartheid spies- Jonathon Ancer
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Why a Grade 9 certificate won't fix SA's massive education problems
Man. Bike. Ride... Joburg: Get off the couch. Get a coach!
Tattoo Nightmares
Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo Commission
Melinda Ferguson : Ford Ranger
All things Legal - Legalities within marriage
Sexual Innuendo in the office
Fire Fighters overtime struggle
08 October 2019.
How it works – Mediation and Alternative Dispute Resolution
Africa Business focus.
Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice.
The markets has been predictably unpredictable.
Bridgestone invests R700m in SA tyre plants and signs taxi deal.
The Markets Commentary.
Over 80% of the SA economy is now consumption based,up systematically from 55% in the past 50 years.
The Flash Word - Abdul Qayum Parker VS Julian
The Lost Carts of the Karoo - a documentary by Tim Gabb.
Own Business Day: Maps Maponyane on the challenges of owning his own business
UCT Sexual Offenses Tribunal - what has it shown?
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday. 8 October 2019 2:07 PM
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind. 7 October 2019 3:37 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit. 5 October 2019 5:01 PM
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it' Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip. 5 October 2019 10:48 AM
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are. 4 October 2019 5:02 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Local
Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best. 5 October 2019 3:57 PM
Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. 5 October 2019 9:28 AM
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
15 000 domestic workers in jobs via SweepSouth, a South African Uber-style app DJ Black Coffee is among SweepSouth’s investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews its cofounder, Aisha Pandor. 8 October 2019 1:59 PM
Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it… Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way. 8 October 2019 1:01 PM
Is your financial advisor any good? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea. 8 October 2019 12:31 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Cape Town chef earns himself a Michelin star at new UK restaurant

8 October 2019 4:21 PM
by
Tags:
Chef
Michelin Star
Food
Restaurant
UK
Interlude
fine-dining
Jean Delport
He left the Mother City to open a new fine-dining restaurant in the UK, 10 months later it's been awarded a coveted Michelin star.

South Africa can now add another Michelin star chef to its list of top international exports.

Cape Town chef Jean Delport left the Mother City last year and founded his fine-dining restaurant in the UK.

The restaurant, named Interlude, won its first Michelin star at the awards for the UK and Ireland 2020 Michelin Guide in London this week.

Delport was previously the chef at Benguela on Main in Somerset West.

He's the second SA-born chef to receive a Michelin Star for his restaurant.

The first was chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, who opened his own fine-dining restaurant in Nice, France called Restaurant JAN.

Interlude is located in Sussex in the south-eastern UK at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens. It's inspired by the huge botanical gardens on the property.

We do 21 courses from the long menu and it's all inspired by the garden. Every single course has an element that we have either foraged, grown, or farmed on the estate.

Jean Delport, Chef

Delport says he and his team, which includes other South Africans, have been overwhelmed with support from all over the world.

It's been a crazy last month. We haven't slept in the last three days.

Jean Delport, Chef

I was lucky enough to bring a handful of guys with me from South Africa to do what we do, something that's different.

Jean Delport, Chef

Listen to him elaborate on the inspiration behind his food on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:

Thumbnail image: Interlude restaurant on Instagram.


8 October 2019 4:21 PM
by
Tags:
Chef
Michelin Star
Food
Restaurant
UK
Interlude
fine-dining
Jean Delport

More from Lifestyle

the-lost-carts-of-the-karoopng

Cape filmmaker documents 'The Lost Carts of the Karoo'

8 October 2019 7:17 PM

The documentary has been a work of passion for filmmaker Tim Gabb, nearly ten years in the making.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sleep-bed-tired-feetjpg

Weighted blankets do help people snooze quicker. A sleep doctor explains how

8 October 2019 4:51 PM

Dr Irshaad Ebrahim explains how weighted blankets contribute to a good night's slumber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anonjpg

Narcissistic abuse - a survivor shares his story

8 October 2019 3:39 PM

Charles is a member of the Narcissistic Abuse Support Group and says he's been in relationships with women who were narcissists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

price-discountjpeg

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

8 October 2019 1:01 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcoholic-drink-beach-beautiful-2726558jpg

Planning your next holiday? Seven travel hacks to help your money go further

8 October 2019 12:56 PM

Traveling on a budget? Traveller24 journo Marisa Crous offers her expert advice for anyone looking to plan ahead for a getaway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

financial-advisorjpg

Is your financial advisor any good?

8 October 2019 12:31 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rj-benjamin-youtube-screengrabjpg

My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin

8 October 2019 12:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RJ Benjamin about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140714-Ryan-Stramrood.jpg

Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker

7 October 2019 3:37 PM

Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debit-cardjpeg

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prof-nicola-kleyn-gibs-youtube-screengrabpng

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

7 October 2019 12:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'

Business Local

The truth behind Zandvlei sewage spills, according to academic

Ferguson Films to sue Vatiswa Ndara over 'personal attack' in open letter

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies
UK Report
What's On
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
How the City of Cape Town supports community safety
08 OCT 2019
Universities come up with self-defence initiatives to female students as exams loom
Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara pens an open letter to Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Dudu Myeni fails to show up in court - again
Ipid caught doing shoddy work to meet targets and attract funding

EWN Highlights

Macron vows 'unrelenting fight' against Islamist terror after police killings

8 October 2019 8:55 PM

DA, FF Plus accuse SAHRC of having double standards, bias against white people

8 October 2019 7:51 PM

White House blocks US diplomat impeachment probe testimony

8 October 2019 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA