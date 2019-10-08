More turbulence for SAA as Mango safety record takes a nosedive
South African Airways (SAA)-owned Mango is in the spotlight following a safety scare onboard one of its Mango Boeing 737-800 flights from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town International Airport last month.
The pilot reported that the aircraft entered a nosedive and was forced into an emergency landing.
A preliminary report by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) revealed that the defective part which caused the incident had no clear service history and thus lifting the lid on apparent dodgy deals within SAA Technical and international criminal enterprises.
SA Flyer Magazine's Guy Leitch explains - click below:
I don't think you can underplay the seriousness of the situation. It's absolutely chronic in terms of the ability of passengers to trust the airline. You are placing your life in somebody's hands.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Dodgy parts can have entirely unexpected consequences and it is fully beholden on the civil aviation authority to regulate this problem right off the table.Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine
The real question is, how big a problem does this point to?Guy Leitch, Managing editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen to the full interview below:
