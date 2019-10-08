I cannot view chemo as the enemy - Gail Gilbride shares her cancer journey

Since being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer back in August, writer Gail Gilbride has had three courses of chemotherapy treatment.

In the past week she received some encouraging news.

There is a reduction in the tumour which is really great news. It doesn't mean I'm out of the woods but it is very encouraging. Gail Gilbride

Gail has also been taking a more holistic approach to treatment, trying out both cannabis oil and hypnotherapy with Cape Town-based psychologist Jeffrey Rink.

I took home quite an important message from the hypnotherapy and that is that I need to embrace the treatments I am on. I cannot view chemotherapy as the enemy if I'm expecting it to help me heal. Gail Gilbride

Every second Tuesday, Gail Gilbride chats to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.

You can follow Gail's journey via her blog.

