I cannot view chemo as the enemy - Gail Gilbride shares her cancer journey

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Healthcare Costs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Camino de Santiago
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nancy Richards - Independent journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA federal council chairperson position
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Athol Trollip
Tomorrow at 07:22
Sewerage Spill at Zandvlei Nature Reserve
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Chairperson at Economic, Environmental And Spatial Planning Portfolio Committe
Tomorrow at 07:56
Financial Planning Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lisa Hudson-Peacock - Certified Financial Planner at Southwood
Tomorrow at 08:07
New Visa Regulations for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Tomorrow at 08:25
Black Sash: SASSA’s Decommissioning Process Has Devastating Consequences on Social Grant Beneficiaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amanda Ismail - Manager: Western Cape Regional Office at Black Sash
Tomorrow at 10:08
Getting rig of global plastic problem - by turning into building material
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Deon Robertse - global communications manager and Managing Partner in South Africa for the CRDC
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Mike Abel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Tomorrow at 11:32
Mr Pannekoek and The Factory Girls
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Soli Philander - Writer and Director
Tomorrow at 20:30
LISA JOSHUA SONN-
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 21:06
Apartheid spies- Jonathon Ancer
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tattoo Nightmares
Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo Commission
Melinda Ferguson : Ford Ranger
All things Legal - Legalities within marriage
Sexual Innuendo in the office
Fire Fighters overtime struggle
08 October 2019.
How it works – Mediation and Alternative Dispute Resolution
Africa Business focus.
Heroes and Zeros with Andy Rice.
The markets has been predictably unpredictable.
Bridgestone invests R700m in SA tyre plants and signs taxi deal.
The Markets Commentary.
Over 80% of the SA economy is now consumption based,up systematically from 55% in the past 50 years.
The Flash Word - Abdul Qayum Parker VS Julian
The Lost Carts of the Karoo - a documentary by Tim Gabb.
Own Business Day: Maps Maponyane on the challenges of owning his own business
UCT Sexual Offenses Tribunal - what has it shown?
What to expect at DA council
South African's being overcharged for their DSTV subscriptions
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday. 8 October 2019 2:07 PM
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind. 7 October 2019 3:37 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Important that under-performing economies of SA and Nigeria 'bolster' each other Prof. Mills Soko weighs in on the regional powerhouses' relationship after the Nigerian president's state visit. 5 October 2019 5:01 PM
'DA needs to rediscover a strong ideology and stick to it' Prof. Erwin Schwella says contest for position of federal chair will be a two-horse race between Helen Zille and Athol Trollip. 5 October 2019 10:48 AM
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
SA National Biodiversity Institute worried by extent of ecosystem threat Lead scientist Andrew Skowno says they were surprised about how poor the waterways and rivers are. 4 October 2019 5:02 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Local
Helping your child learn the difference between positive and negative stress Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on getting to know your child's stress threshold to help them perform at their best. 5 October 2019 3:57 PM
Three top picks of national parks for a cycling holiday David 'Mr Active' Katz elaborates on his top three choices in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. 5 October 2019 9:28 AM
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
15 000 domestic workers in jobs via SweepSouth, a South African Uber-style app DJ Black Coffee is among SweepSouth’s investors. Bruce Whitfield interviews its cofounder, Aisha Pandor. 8 October 2019 1:59 PM
Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it… Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way. 8 October 2019 1:01 PM
Is your financial advisor any good? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea. 8 October 2019 12:31 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

I cannot view chemo as the enemy - Gail Gilbride shares her cancer journey

8 October 2019 4:23 PM
by
Tags:
Cancer
Advanced breast cancer
Hypnotherapy
#Cancer
300 cancer patients die
chemotherapy
Gail Gilbride
Writer Gail Gilbride shares her personal journey of living with cancer and her chemotherapy treatment.

Since being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer back in August, writer Gail Gilbride has had three courses of chemotherapy treatment.

In the past week she received some encouraging news.

There is a reduction in the tumour which is really great news. It doesn't mean I'm out of the woods but it is very encouraging.

Gail Gilbride

Gail has also been taking a more holistic approach to treatment, trying out both cannabis oil and hypnotherapy with Cape Town-based psychologist Jeffrey Rink.

I took home quite an important message from the hypnotherapy and that is that I need to embrace the treatments I am on. I cannot view chemotherapy as the enemy if I'm expecting it to help me heal.

Gail Gilbride

Every second Tuesday, Gail Gilbride chats to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.

You can follow Gail's journey via her blog.

Listen to the full interview below:


8 October 2019 4:23 PM
by
Tags:
Cancer
Advanced breast cancer
Hypnotherapy
#Cancer
300 cancer patients die
chemotherapy
Gail Gilbride

More from Local

MANGO-AIRLINES-LANDING.jpg

More turbulence for SAA as Mango safety record takes a nosedive

8 October 2019 4:44 PM

A SACAA report revealed that the defective part which caused the recent nosedive had no clear service history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191008 Damian Willemse Boks

Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory

8 October 2019 2:07 PM

South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141007Matrics.jpg

Universities beef up security ahead of exam season

8 October 2019 1:36 PM

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel says they have increased buses to and from residences because they are vulnerable points.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond Zondo

Zondo denies Jacob Zuma given 'heads up' ahead of next appearance at commission

8 October 2019 1:31 PM

A recent Business Day article claimed Zuma had been furnished with 80 questions prior to his next appearance at the commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police badge.jpg

Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable'

8 October 2019 1:18 PM

Reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the investigation by Viewfinder and EWN on Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duduzane Zuma

'Duduzane Zuma denies Gupta brothers ever involved in bribes and state capture'

8 October 2019 10:21 AM

Reporter at eNCA Michael Appel details Duduzane Zuma's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

c8713e42-4a21-4c9a-acd9-fcea3fcd80bb.jpg

Alternative burial options to cope with population growth challenge tradition

8 October 2019 9:45 AM

SA Cemeteries Association's Pepe Dass says multiple-use graves or cremation are a challenge to traditional burial practices in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171204dudugif

No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'

8 October 2019 9:09 AM

The former SAA Chair says she can’t get to court; she doesn’t have money for petrol. Outa says it'll pay to get her there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-south-african-airwaysjpg

SAA lays criminal charges of theft and corruption against dodgy supply company

8 October 2019 8:35 AM

Spokesperson Tlali Tlali explains the company is suspected of selling defective parts to its subsidiary SAA Technical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jzscday320190717-0097jpg

Is state capture inquiry doing a good enough job of cleaning up corruption?

7 October 2019 5:49 PM

Ferial Haffajee's latest Daily Maverick column addresses what she calls the 'significant exit of the linchpins of state capture'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'

Business Local

The truth behind Zandvlei sewage spills, according to academic

Ferguson Films to sue Vatiswa Ndara over 'personal attack' in open letter

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies
UK Report
What's On
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
How the City of Cape Town supports community safety
08 OCT 2019
Universities come up with self-defence initiatives to female students as exams loom
Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara pens an open letter to Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Dudu Myeni fails to show up in court - again
Ipid caught doing shoddy work to meet targets and attract funding

EWN Highlights

Macron vows 'unrelenting fight' against Islamist terror after police killings

8 October 2019 8:55 PM

DA, FF Plus accuse SAHRC of having double standards, bias against white people

8 October 2019 7:51 PM

White House blocks US diplomat impeachment probe testimony

8 October 2019 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA