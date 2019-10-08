I cannot view chemo as the enemy - Gail Gilbride shares her cancer journey
Since being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer back in August, writer Gail Gilbride has had three courses of chemotherapy treatment.
In the past week she received some encouraging news.
There is a reduction in the tumour which is really great news. It doesn't mean I'm out of the woods but it is very encouraging.Gail Gilbride
Gail has also been taking a more holistic approach to treatment, trying out both cannabis oil and hypnotherapy with Cape Town-based psychologist Jeffrey Rink.
I took home quite an important message from the hypnotherapy and that is that I need to embrace the treatments I am on. I cannot view chemotherapy as the enemy if I'm expecting it to help me heal.Gail Gilbride
Every second Tuesday, Gail Gilbride chats to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.
You can follow Gail's journey via her blog.
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
More turbulence for SAA as Mango safety record takes a nosedive
A SACAA report revealed that the defective part which caused the recent nosedive had no clear service history.Read More
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory
South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.Read More
Universities beef up security ahead of exam season
Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel says they have increased buses to and from residences because they are vulnerable points.Read More
Zondo denies Jacob Zuma given 'heads up' ahead of next appearance at commission
A recent Business Day article claimed Zuma had been furnished with 80 questions prior to his next appearance at the commission.Read More
Ipid exposé: 'We are trying to understand why people were not held accountable'
Reporter Kgomotso Modise weighs in on the investigation by Viewfinder and EWN on Independent Police Investigative Directorate.Read More
'Duduzane Zuma denies Gupta brothers ever involved in bribes and state capture'
Reporter at eNCA Michael Appel details Duduzane Zuma's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry this week.Read More
Alternative burial options to cope with population growth challenge tradition
SA Cemeteries Association's Pepe Dass says multiple-use graves or cremation are a challenge to traditional burial practices in SA.Read More
No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'
The former SAA Chair says she can’t get to court; she doesn’t have money for petrol. Outa says it'll pay to get her there.Read More
SAA lays criminal charges of theft and corruption against dodgy supply company
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali explains the company is suspected of selling defective parts to its subsidiary SAA Technical.Read More
Is state capture inquiry doing a good enough job of cleaning up corruption?
Ferial Haffajee's latest Daily Maverick column addresses what she calls the 'significant exit of the linchpins of state capture'.Read More