Weighted blankets do help people snooze quicker. A sleep doctor explains how
Are heavy blankets really the answer to your stress, insomnia and anxiety?
Sleep specialist Dr Irshaad Ebrahim says there aren't any significant scientific studies on the positive effects of weighted blankets.
While it's not scientifically proven, Dr Ebrahim says plenty of anecdotal evidence shows that weighted blankets can help people fall asleep.
Dr Ebrahim explains how weighted blankets work, adding a caveat that it may not be effective for everyone.
There is a lot of anecdotal evidence that it helps people initiate sleep better.Dr Irshaad Ebrahim, Specialist neuropsychiatrist in sleep disorders - Constantia Sleep Centre
Falling asleep becomes easier because it makes it you feel more settled in the initial period from going to wakefulness to sleep.Dr Irshaad Ebrahim, Specialist neuropsychiatrist in sleep disorders - Constantia Sleep Centre
The theory behind it is that if you're feeling more cuddly and calmer, then your core body temperature reduces and allows you to initiate sleep much more effectively. So you fall asleep quicker.Dr Irshaad Ebrahim, Specialist neuropsychiatrist in sleep disorders - Constantia Sleep Centre
If you start your sleep in a positive way then it's likely that your sleep cycle will progress in an uninterrupted way.Dr Irshaad Ebrahim, Specialist neuropsychiatrist in sleep disorders - Constantia Sleep Centre
If it works, use it.Dr Irshaad Ebrahim, Specialist neuropsychiatrist in sleep disorders - Constantia Sleep Centre
Listen to the insightful conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
