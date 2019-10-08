[LISTEN] Telkom low data prices causing mobile competitors to slash data costs
Telkom's announced new sim-only data packages for customers "on the move" which drastically undercut competitors such as Vodacom and MTN.
It marks a trend of data costs continuing to fall says Duncan McLeod of Techcentral.
Prices have definitely come down for mobile data but it tends to be on large capped products rather than small amounts of data.Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor - Techcentral
So is it worth it for consumers to increase the amount of data they're buying each month in order to benefit from the drop in prices on certain data products?
I think for the mass market who tends to buy data on an ad hoc basis, this doesn't make sense because of the affordability issue.Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor - Techcentral
But consumers who are waiting for fibre rollout in their area would be well advised to look at these, particularly if they are reliant at the moment on an ADSL connection which can be quite slow.Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor - Techcentral
