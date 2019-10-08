Cape filmmaker documents 'The Lost Carts of the Karoo'
Tim Gabb began the project while he was studying at Rhodes University and now the final product is finally screening at the Schnitt short Film Festival.
It has also been selected for the Silicon Valley African Film Festival.
Gabb talks to John Maytham about the making of the film.
He says as a student he first encountered San descendents who worked as sheepshearers in the small town of Niebethesda and made his first short film about them. They were descendants of the Karretjie mense.
While you still see donkey carts, he says, the full nomadic lifestyle has almost disappeared.
The lost carts in the film allude to the fact that there are no carts in the film.Tim Gabb, Filmmaker - The Lost Carts of the Karoo
The documentary focuses on one specific family, and Gabb tells their story of changing life into modernity.
A lot of people don't know where their grandparents are buried.Tim Gabb, Filmmaker - The Lost Carts of the Karoo
The Lost Carts of the Karoo screens on Saturday, 19 October at The Labia Theatre on Orange St. Cape Town at 6.15 pm.
Tickets are R60 and bought through Webtickets.
Listen to the interview below:
