Shining a light on the Camino de Santiago trails and some Cape Town offerings
For over a thousand years pilgrims have walked the Spanish Camino and nowadays there are many reasons people traverse the network of trails culminating in Santiago de Compostela in Galacia.
Journalist Nancy Richards shares her experiences of the walk and says it is a wonderful opportunity to connect with oneself as well as meet people.
There are also local alternatives in the Cape which include different places of worship and cultural landmarks.
RELATED: Cape Camino - A journey to the self in the south
Richards says it is often the small things that stays in one's memory rather than only the wow moments.
Listen to the interview below:
