Shining a light on the Camino de Santiago trails and some Cape Town offerings

Today at 07:56
Financial Planning Week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lisa Hudson-Peacock - Certified Financial Planner at Southwood
Today at 08:07
New Visa Regulations for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...
Today at 08:25
Black Sash: SASSA's Decommissioning Process Has Devastating Consequences on Social Grant Beneficiaries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amanda Ismail - Manager: Western Cape Regional Office at Black Sash
Today at 09:40
South African actors exploited?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo
Today at 10:08
Tackling the global plastic problem - by turning into building material
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Deon Robertse - global communications manager and Managing Partner in South Africa for the CRDC
Today at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Mike Abel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Abel - Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel
Today at 11:05
Africa Code Week
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fatima Jakoet - Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
Today at 11:32
Mr Pannekoek and The Factory Girls
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Soli Philander - Writer and Director
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 20:30
LISA JOSHUA SONN-
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:06
Apartheid spies- Jonathon Ancer
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Deputy Public Protector reflect on his 7 year tenure in the office
Sewerage spill at Zandvlei nature reserve
DA federal council chairperson position
The Political Desk
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Camino de Santiago
Prostate cancer awareness
Healthcare costs
Facebook expands its fact-checking network in Africa
Travel feature: Self drive routes to explore Gauteng's Jacarandas
Surprising everyday factors that affect our mental health
Mauritius heads for election.November 7
Why does rugby continue to be divisive?
Why a Grade 9 certificate won't fix SA's massive education problems
Man. Bike. Ride... Joburg: Get off the couch. Get a coach!
Tattoo Nightmares
Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo Commission
Melinda Ferguson : Ford Ranger
All things Legal - Legalities within marriage
Sexual Innuendo in the office
Fire Fighters overtime struggle
Latest World
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld. 4 October 2019 10:39 AM
US Congresswomen Maxine Waters to deliver the 6th Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture CEO of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation Zengeziwe Msimang says Waters was very close to Oliver Tabo during the 80s. 4 October 2019 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Woman climbs into zoo enclosure and dances in front of lion A woman posted a video of herself staring down a lion in the Bronx Zoo in New York. 3 October 2019 10:34 AM
View all World
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday. 8 October 2019 2:07 PM
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind. 7 October 2019 3:37 PM
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy. 4 October 2019 1:50 PM
View all Sport
Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party The former DA leader has announced she is vying for the position of federal council chairperson. 4 October 2019 5:24 PM
This is an indefinite strike until UJ takes us seriously - Numsa Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have embarked on a strike at all university campuses. 4 October 2019 2:15 PM
'If they want to remove Mmusi let them do it the right way' Gauteng DA leader John Moodey says the party is using the same modus operandi they used on him and others in the party. 4 October 2019 1:47 PM
View all Politics
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!” 2 October 2019 2:48 PM
Woolies CEO earns R191m despite R11bn of write-downs and R32bn of market losses It’s good to be a CEO in South Africa – whether you screw up or not, says a disgusted Anthony Clark (Small Talk Daily). 2 October 2019 12:54 PM
View all Opinion
#HeForShe: Tavern owners taking a stand against gender-based violence Members of the HeForShe Tavern project initiate dialogues with patrons to raise awareness and change behaviour. 5 October 2019 2:40 PM
Majority of South Africans prefer children to be taught in English - study HSRC researcher Jaqueline Harvey unpacks findings of report which shows 65% support teaching in English during foundation phase. 5 October 2019 12:50 PM
'ANC energy statement is a new dawn' Sustainable Institute academic director Mike Swilling explains why he says the party is moving in the right direction. 4 October 2019 6:08 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] How to make a T-shirt from milk John Maythem speaks to the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup by the name of Mi Terro, Robert Luo. 4 October 2019 6:47 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019 Here are John's three picks for the week. 4 October 2019 4:48 PM
SA woman's face became a stock photo used in ads worldwide - and she didn't know Shubnum Khan was shocked when she discovered her face in a series of international ads that she had nothing to do with. 4 October 2019 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need to make sure SABC succeeds - Media Monitoring Africa on R3.2bn bailout Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says the broadcaster has proven that it's trying to get back on track. 4 October 2019 4:05 PM
SABC bailout a reward for incompetence and corruption - Sikonathi Mantshantsha Daily Maverick journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the SABC is still bankrupt despite eight bailouts over the past 10 years. 4 October 2019 12:12 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Business
Shining a light on the Camino de Santiago trails and some Cape Town offerings

9 October 2019 7:30 AM
by
Tags:
Camino de Santiago
trails
spiritual
Journalist Nancy Richards shares her experiences walking the network of trails leading to Santiago de Compostela in Galacia.

For over a thousand years pilgrims have walked the Spanish Camino and nowadays there are many reasons people traverse the network of trails culminating in Santiago de Compostela in Galacia.

Camino de Santiago José Antonio Gil Martínez from Vigo, Spain

Journalist Nancy Richards shares her experiences of the walk and says it is a wonderful opportunity to connect with oneself as well as meet people.

There are also local alternatives in the Cape which include different places of worship and cultural landmarks.

RELATED: Cape Camino - A journey to the self in the south

Richards says it is often the small things that stays in one's memory rather than only the wow moments.

Listen to the interview below:


9 October 2019 7:30 AM
by
Tags:
Camino de Santiago
trails
spiritual

More from Lifestyle

the-lost-carts-of-the-karoopng

Cape filmmaker documents 'The Lost Carts of the Karoo'

8 October 2019 7:17 PM

The documentary has been a work of passion for filmmaker Tim Gabb, nearly ten years in the making.

Read More arrow_forward

sleep-bed-tired-feetjpg

Weighted blankets do help people snooze quicker. A sleep doctor explains how

8 October 2019 4:51 PM

Dr Irshaad Ebrahim explains how weighted blankets contribute to a good night's slumber.

Read More arrow_forward

michelin-star-chefjpg

Cape Town chef earns himself a Michelin star at new UK restaurant

8 October 2019 4:21 PM

He left the Mother City to open a new fine-dining restaurant in the UK, 10 months later it's been awarded a coveted Michelin star.

Read More arrow_forward

anonjpg

Narcissistic abuse - a survivor shares his story

8 October 2019 3:39 PM

Charles is a member of the Narcissistic Abuse Support Group and says he's been in relationships with women who were narcissists.

Read More arrow_forward

price-discountjpeg

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

8 October 2019 1:01 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way.

Read More arrow_forward

alcoholic-drink-beach-beautiful-2726558jpg

Planning your next holiday? Seven travel hacks to help your money go further

8 October 2019 12:56 PM

Traveling on a budget? Traveller24 journo Marisa Crous offers her expert advice for anyone looking to plan ahead for a getaway.

Read More arrow_forward

financial-advisorjpg

Is your financial advisor any good?

8 October 2019 12:31 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.

Read More arrow_forward

rj-benjamin-youtube-screengrabjpg

My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin

8 October 2019 12:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RJ Benjamin about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

140714-Ryan-Stramrood.jpg

Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker

7 October 2019 3:37 PM

Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.

Read More arrow_forward

debit-cardjpeg

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

No petrol money? 'Dudu Myeni has known about the court dates for two years'

Business Local

The truth behind Zandvlei sewage spills, according to academic

Ferguson Films to sue Vatiswa Ndara over 'personal attack' in open letter

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies
UK Report
What's On
Understanding levies as a sectional title owner
How the City of Cape Town supports community safety
08 OCT 2019
Universities come up with self-defence initiatives to female students as exams loom
Veteran actor Vatiswa Ndara pens an open letter to Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Dudu Myeni fails to show up in court - again
Ipid caught doing shoddy work to meet targets and attract funding

EWN Highlights

How McBride handled Ipid cases being closed prematurely

9 October 2019 7:28 AM

More troubles for Mkhwebane as she faces another legal battle

9 October 2019 7:08 AM

WhatsApp stokvels: How fraudsters use group chats to steal money

9 October 2019 6:31 AM

