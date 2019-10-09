City of Cape Town: Disposal of foreign bodies in sewer system causes blockages
The sewage spillage in Zandvlei has raised much discussion in Cape Town over the past weeks.
Limberg corrected facts from an interview Refilwe Moloto did on Tuesday with Dr Jo Barnes where Dr Barnes talked about the Zandvliet Treatment Plant rather than the Zandvlei sewage spill which has been in the spotlight recently for high levels of E.Coli in the water.
Zandvliet is a treatment plant near Macassar while Zandvlei is a water body near Muizenberg, she clarifies.
Zandvliet is a fully operational wastewater treatment plant that services the largest catchment area for wastewater in Cape Town, whereas Zandvlei is a recreational water body.
The Zandvlei sewer spill incident was largely due to a misuse of the sewer system where foreign items are disposed of in the sewer system leading to blockages and overflows.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town
The City is currently upgrading a pump station in the area spending R85 million to help reduce overflows.
She says a joint coordinated is necessary and education around the misuse of the sewer systems.
Listen to the interview below:
