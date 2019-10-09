Using race as a proxy to mobilise against each other is unacceptable - Trollip

Candidate for the Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson Athol Trollip says the party has changed from the time it was formed 20 years ago.

Trollip has joined former party leader Helen Zille, former deputy chief whip Mike Waters and Thomas Walters in the race.

The Federal Council is the party’s most senior decision-making body and is seen as second only to the party leader in terms of its power and importance.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Trollip says he has been able to lead successful teams in the party.

We have taken a decision a long time ago to become a party of governance. In order to do that we have to have votes from all communities. Athol Trollip, Candidate for the DA Federal Council Chair

The only way we can do that is to have message discipline, consistency so that voters can know exactly what the DA stands for. I don't think we have been doing that well enough and I think I can bring consistency in that regard. Athol Trollip, Candidate for the DA Federal Council Chair

Trollip says when the formed the party in 2000, they brought in enemies together.

Now the irony is that there are people in our party that want to be purists but they were part of the decision to bring the National Party in. Athol Trollip, Candidate for the DA Federal Council Chair

Any political party that can succeed in South Africa can hardly present itself as a purist at anything. Athol Trollip, Candidate for the DA Federal Council Chair

My strongest point is I am loyal, dedicated to this party. Athol Trollip, Candidate for the DA Federal Council Chair

He adds that the party has done a good job in bringing all races together.

Black leadership is emerging right across our party and the party is growing because of that. Athol Trollip, Candidate for the DA Federal Council Chair

When you start racialising every single issue then you are going to start blaming race and holding race to account. Athol Trollip, Candidate for the DA Federal Council Chair

Any person whether white or black who uses race as a proxy to mobilise against each other it is completely unacceptable. Athol Trollip, Candidate for the DA Federal Council Chair

