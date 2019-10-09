UK should reconsider and grant SA visa-free status, says Minister Motsoaledi
Department of Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Monday that it is working on a number of changes to the country's visa regime.
Motsoaledi says has succeeded in lowering the turnaround times for critical work skills visas, which are now issued within four weeks.
He tells Refilwe Moloto that the issue reciprocity is not that simple.
We did not consider reciprocity when we took the decision about Qatar and Saudi Arabia. They on their own are considering reciprocating.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Department of Home Affairs
Saudi Arabia is considering with the exception of Mecca and Medina.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Department of Home Affairs
We used to enter the UK visa-free, unfortunately, something happened some years back where there were complaints where other nations were able to forge our passport.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Department of Home Affairs
We have improved and we think the UK should reconsider.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Department of Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below...
