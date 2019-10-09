Japanese multinational Bridgestone pumps R700m into the South African economy
Japanese multinational Bridgestone’s local division is investing R700 million into South African tyre plants.
The company also launched a partnership with SA taxi on Monday.
The taxi industry in South Africa consumes about a million tyres per year.
Bridgestone South Africa recently opened its new head office in Midrand, where 400 staff members work.
Bridgestone SA, together with SA Taxi, unveiled a new tyre, designed specifically for South African minibus taxis and the conditions in which they operate.
The company will make the tyre in South Africa only.
… partnership with SA Taxi that will improve safety on our roads…Through SA Taxi Rewards… operators will be able to save R400 per tyre…Christo Jansen van Rensburg, Executive Manager Original Equipment - Bridgestone South Africa
In 2017, Bridgestone became the largest manufacturer of tyres in the world when it overtook Michelin (France).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Maroba Maduma (communication executive at SA Taxi) and Christo Jansen van Rensburg (Executive Manager Original Equipment at Bridgestone South Africa).
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Japanese multinational Bridgestone pumps R700m into the South African economy
