[VIDEO] Doggy sings and plays piano, as his toddler 'sister' dances

Buddy Mercury is a rescue dog who has become famous after his human dad made a video of him playing the piano and singing (howling.

His viral videos are so popular a website about Buddy sells merchandise raising money for dog rescue.

This video was first posted in April this year and has been already been viewed by almost 5 million people.

Buddy's dad told Bored Panda that Buddy was rescued by the family in 2016, and he just loves to play the piano and sing and is the most loving and gentle dog.

It is a musical family with drummer dad inspiring Buddy to showcase his woofy talents.

Bring joy to your day and a smile to your face and watch the video below:

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:

How to live off a dread disease benefit Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum. Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. Read More arrow_forward

Shining a light on the Camino de Santiago trails and some Cape Town offerings Journalist Nancy Richards shares her experiences walking the network of trails leading to Santiago de Compostela in Galacia. Read More arrow_forward

Cape filmmaker documents 'The Lost Carts of the Karoo' The documentary has been a work of passion for filmmaker Tim Gabb, nearly ten years in the making. Read More arrow_forward

Weighted blankets do help people snooze quicker. A sleep doctor explains how Dr Irshaad Ebrahim explains how weighted blankets contribute to a good night's slumber. Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town chef earns himself a Michelin star at new UK restaurant He left the Mother City to open a new fine-dining restaurant in the UK, 10 months later it's been awarded a coveted Michelin star. Read More arrow_forward

Narcissistic abuse - a survivor shares his story Charles is a member of the Narcissistic Abuse Support Group and says he's been in relationships with women who were narcissists. Read More arrow_forward

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it… Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way. Read More arrow_forward

Planning your next holiday? Seven travel hacks to help your money go further Traveling on a budget? Traveller24 journo Marisa Crous offers her expert advice for anyone looking to plan ahead for a getaway. Read More arrow_forward

Is your financial advisor any good? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea. Read More arrow_forward

