[VIDEO] Doggy sings and plays piano, as his toddler 'sister' dances

9 October 2019 10:13 AM
by
Tags:
Dogs
Trending
singing dogs
Barbs Wire
rescue dogs
Rescue pooch Buddy Mercury and his little sis rock out as dad films adorable video.

Buddy Mercury is a rescue dog who has become famous after his human dad made a video of him playing the piano and singing (howling.

His viral videos are so popular a website about Buddy sells merchandise raising money for dog rescue.

This video was first posted in April this year and has been already been viewed by almost 5 million people.

Buddy's dad told Bored Panda that Buddy was rescued by the family in 2016, and he just loves to play the piano and sing and is the most loving and gentle dog.

It is a musical family with drummer dad inspiring Buddy to showcase his woofy talents.

Bring joy to your day and a smile to your face and watch the video below:

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


